Iron

Investing News
.

Iron Ore Company of Canada Dividend

- August 30th, 2021

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada has declared a dividend payable on September 23, 2021.  The Corporation’s portion is U.S. $67,950,000 or about CDN. $85.7 million. About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross …

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the “Corporation”) announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada (“IOC”) has declared a dividend payable on September 23, 2021.  The Corporation’s portion is U.S. $67,950,000 or about CDN. $85.7 million.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/30/c0685.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Base Metals Investing Outlook Report 3d Cover

What's Ahead For Base Metals In 2021?


Our FREE Outlook Report Will Provide You With All The Tools Needed To Make An Informed Decision

Get the latest Iron Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Iron Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Iron Investing

Related posts

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Base Metals Companies Lead Exchange
Altius Expresses Shareholder Concerns to Labrador Iron Ore
Labrador Iron Ore Announces Results for Q2

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

×