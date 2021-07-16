Xander Resources Announces Warrant Extension

TheNewswire – July 16, 2021 – Xander Resources Inc . announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange it intends to extend the expiration date of 4,000,000 warrants originally issued by the Company on July 24, 2020 pursuant to a non-brokered private placement by one year. The Warrants are exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.25 per common share and currently have an …

TheNewswire – July 16, 2021 – Xander Resources Inc . ( TSXV:XND ) (FSE:1XI ) ( OTC:XNDRF ) (“ Xander ” or the “ Company ”) announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “ Exchange ”), it intends to extend the expiration date of 4,000,000 warrants (the “ Warrants ”) originally issued by the Company on July 24, 2020 pursuant to a non-brokered private placement by one year.

The Warrants are exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.25 per common share and currently have an expiry date of July 24, 2021.

The Warrants are subject to an acceleration provision that states: In the event that the closing price of the Company’s common shares on the Exchange (or such other exchange on which the Company’s common shares may become traded) is $0.33 per common shares or greater during any fifteen (15) consecutive trading day period at any time subsequent to four months and one day after the closing date, the Warrants will expire at 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30 th day after the date on which the Company provides notice of such accelerated expiry to the holders of the Warrants.

The Company wishes to extend the expiry date of the Warrants to 4:00PM PST on July 24, 2022 . All other terms and conditions of the Warrants, including the exercise price, remain the same.

About Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral acquisition and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Xander is exploring for commercially exploitable mineral deposits and is currently focused on projects located on the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec, the Senneville Claim Group in the Val-d’Or Gold Camp, the Blue Ribbon Property in the Fenelon Gold Camp, and the Bachelor North Property in the Urban Barry Gold Camp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

James Hirst, CEO

Telephone: (236) 607-5490

For more information please visit our website: www.xanderresources.ca

Email: info@xanderresources.ca

Investor Relations: Dan Samartino: ir@xanderresources.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

