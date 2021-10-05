Whitehorse Gold Corp. reports bonanza-grade grade gold and silver results from a step-out drill hole on its wholly-owned Skukum Gold Project located in southern Yukon. Highlight of Drill Results: Drill hole SC21-015 intersected a 4.2 metre interval grading 27.1 gt Au and 346.4 gt Ag, or 32.0 gt AuEQ, including a 3.2-metre interval from 239.71 m to 242.9 m of 33.4 gt Au and 391.7 gt Ag, or 38.9 gt AuEQ, in the …

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (“Whitehorse Gold” or the “Company”) reports bonanza-grade grade gold and silver results from a step-out drill hole on its wholly-owned Skukum Gold Project (the “Project”) located in southern Yukon.

Highlight of Drill Results:

Drill hole SC21-015 intersected a 4.2 metre interval (from 239.34 to 243.58 metres) grading 27.1 g/t Au and 346.4 g/t Ag, or 32.0 g/t AuEQ, including a 3.2-metre interval from 239.71 m to 242.9 m of 33.4 g/t Au and 391.7 g/t Ag, or 38.9 g/t AuEQ, in the Rainbow 2 Zone

The hole also intersected a 2.4-metre interval (from 226.4 to 228.1 metres) grading 10.34.3 g/t Au and 93.9 g/t Ag, or 11.6 g/t AuEQ

Hole SC21-015 is an approximately 150-metre step-out up dip from historic drill holes, representing a significant extension of the Rainbow 2 Zone (Figure 1), one of four zones that constitute the Skukum Creek Deposit (Figure 2).

“Hole SC21-015 has returned the highest-grade gold intervals to date from our drill program and shows potential for higher grades and resource expansion at the Skukum Gold Project,” stated Kevin Weston, CEO of Whitehorse Gold. “With results now released for 7 drill holes, we look forward to announcing results from the remaining 37 holes over the coming months and are excited by the potential to advance the Project towards a development path.”

Table 1: Assay results

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m)1,2,3 Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) AuEQ (g/t)4,5 Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Cu

(%) Zone SC21-015 226.4 228.81 2.41 10.3 93.9 11.6 0.12 1.82 0.12 Rainbow 2 239.34 243.58 4.24 27.1 346.4 32.0 1.19 3.86 0.35 Incl. 239.71 242.9 3.19 33.4 391.7 38.9 1.02 4.3 0.32

Notes:

Drill location, elevation, azimuth and dip of drill holes provided in Table 2 below. Length and specific gravity weighted composites. True drill interval lengths are estimated at 50-70% of drilled intervals. Formula for AuEQ calculation = Au+(Ag x 0.0141); based on a Long-term Au consensus median price of US$1,600/oz, a Long-term Ag consensus median price of US$22.50/oz and Au:Ag ratio of 71.11. Assumptions: AuEQ calculation utilizes contained Au and Ag and assumes 100% recovery. Long-term street consensus commodity prices compiled by BMO Capital Markets.

Whitehorse Gold intends to release additional exploration drill results over the coming months, including additional results from hole SC21-015.

Figure 1: Long section of a portion of the Rainbow 2 Zone on the Skukum Creek Deposit (looking NE (060)) showing traces and mineralized intercepts of drill hole SC21-015 and past (2006) drills holes.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/98605_6b670937c414ba94_004full.jpg

Figure 2: Plan view of the Skukum Creek Deposit showing main zones, underground development, SC21-015 drill hole trace and drill hole collar locations.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/98605_6b670937c414ba94_005full.jpg

Table 2: Drill hole details for holes presented in Table 1 and Figure 1.

Hole Length

(m) Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Azimuth Dip Level SC06-91 74.68 477313 6671036 1316 150o 0o 1320 Level SC06-94 68.27 477313 6671037 1317 150o 30o 1320 Level SC06-95 102.72 477312 6671037 1318 150o 50o 1320 Level SC21-015 343.51 477202 6671131 1692 126.8o -52.3o Surface

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Drill core from the Company’s 2021 exploration program was logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located at the Project site. Core samples from the 2021 program were cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw. Drill core and surface samples were sent to ALS Laboratories, which is independent of the Company. Sample preparation was performed at the ALS Laboratory in Whitehorse, YT, followed by analysis at the ALS Laboratory in North Vancouver, BC. ALS is an accredited mineral analysis laboratory. All samples were analysed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning over 10.0 g/t gold were analysed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Samples were also analyzed for a 48 multielement geochemical suite by ICP-MS with a four-acid digestion. Certified gold reference standards, blanks, field duplicates and coarse reject duplicates were routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of Whitehorse Gold‘s quality control/quality assurance program.

Qualified Persons

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tim Kingsley, Vice President of Exploration of Whitehorse Gold and Certified Professional Geologist (CPG-11538) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists, a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

ABOUT Whitehorse Gold CORP.

Whitehorse Gold is a responsible mineral exploration and development company focused on its 170-square-km Project located in southern Yukon, approximately 55 km south-southwest of Whitehorse. The Project hosts the advanced-stage Skukum Creek and Goddell deposits, and the formerly producing Mt. Skukum high-grade gold mine, all of which remain open for expansion, plus additional untested mineralized occurrences. Project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, a 50-person camp, approximately 6 kms of underground development, and a previously operating 300-tpd mill and associated support facilities. Underground operations by a previous operator at Mt. Skukum from 1986 to 1988 saw 233,400 tons of ore mined and processed to recover approximately 79,750 ounces of gold (Total Energold Corporation, 1989).

