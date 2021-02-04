SKRR Exploration Inc. has received analytical results from the first five holes of the 18 hole, 2,981m drill program completed in Fall, 2020 on the Olson property . The Olson property area covers 5,038 ha located within the Trans Hudson Corridor 100 km east of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and 80km south of SSR Mining’s Seabee Gold Operation. Under the terms of the option agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. SKRR may …

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) (“SKRR” or the “Company”) has received analytical results from the first five (5) holes of the 18 hole, 2,981m (9,778′ feet) drill program completed in Fall, 2020 on the Olson property (the “Olson Property”). The Olson property area covers 5,038 ha located within the Trans Hudson Corridor 100 km east of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and 80km south of SSR Mining’s Seabee Gold Operation. Under the terms of the option agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (“Eagle Plains”), SKRR may earn-in up to a 75% interest in the Olson Property.

Drill results from the previously untested Point and Jena zones show substantial widths of moderate to high grade gold mineralization, within multiple stacked intervals with significant near-surface mineralization intersected in two holes.

Highlights:

Point Zone DDH OL20004 39.80m @ 1.09 g/t Au (3.05m to 42.85m) including:



◾ 7.62m @ 3.44 g/t Au (15.75m to 23.37m) including:

1.53m @ 13.80 g/t Au (21.84m to 23.37m)

DDHOL20005 31.04m @ 0.51 g/t Au ( 2.88m to 33.92m)

Jena Zone

DDH 20002 1.53m @ 13.5 g/t Au (125.13m to 126.66m) 1.24m @ 1.14 g/t Au (76.2m to 77.44m) 1.21m @ 2.54 g/t Au (116.84m to 118.05m)



Sherman Dahl, Chief Executive Officer of SKRR comments:

“These very good results show the high-grade potential of the gold system at our flagship Olson property in the Saskatchewan’s Trans Hudson Corridor. All other zones at the Olson project have encountered similar mineralization with assays pending. Follow-up drilling at the Olson property to follow. The team at SKRR continues to work hard advancing its’ projects and has commenced drilling at the Leland gold property in the highly prospective Laonil Intrusive complex, which hosts SSR Mining’s Seabee gold deposit.

2020 Drill Results

SKRR completed 18 holes, and 2,981m (9,778′ feet) of diamond drilling during the 2020 drill program which tested seven separate target areas including the Jena, Juba, Point, Tuscan, Siskin, Olson and Michael Zones. Table 1 below summarizes mineralized results from the first five holes. Analytical results ranged from trace values to broad, high grade intercepts, as summarized below. True thicknesses of mineralized intercepts are undetermined.

Table 1: Drill Assay Results

OL20001 – 005 Significant Intervals Hole From To Core Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone OL20001 28.19 29.72 1.53 1.37 Juba OL20002 76.2 77.44 1.24 1.14 Jena 116.84 118.05 1.21 2.54 125.13 126.66 1.53 13.5 OL20004 Point Upper Interval* 3.05 42.85 39.8 1.09 Including 3.05 4.57 1.52 0.55 Including* 15.75 23.37 7.62 3.44 Including 21.84 23.37 1.53 13.80 Including 35.05 36.58 1.52 1.54 Lower Interval* 128.52 131.54 3.02 3.13 Including 128.52 13.38 1.86 1.76 Including 130.38 131.54 1.16 5.32 OL20005* 2.88 33.92 31.04 0.51 Including 21.74 22.24 0.5 1.12 Including 27.25 29.5 2.25 2.19



* Drill indicated intercepts (core length) are reported as drilled widths and true thickness is undetermined

**OL20004 3.05 – 42.85m upper cutoff 551 ppb Au; lower cutoff 967ppb Au; maximum internal dilution 25.78-26.42 m 81ppb

OL20004 15.75-23.37m upper cutoff 1010 ppb Au; lower cutoff 13800 ppb Au; maximum internal dilution 17.27-18.29m 303 ppb

OL20005 2.88-33.92m upper cutoff 140 ppb Au; lower cutoff 386 ppb Au; maximum internal dilution 31.0-32.5m 47ppb



Figure 1: Olson Project OL20002 Section

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6952/73655_5402774d944dba88_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Olson Project OL20004 Section

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6952/73655_5402774d944dba88_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Olson Project OL20005 Section

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6952/73655_5402774d944dba88_004full.jpg

DDH OL20001, drilled under the Juba showing and coincident with an IP resistivity anomaly intersected 1.53m of 1.37g/t Au from 28.19 – 29.72m associated with a brecciated quartz vein.

DDH OL20002 was collared 400m south of OL20001 at the Jena area, targeting a 2020 soil and rock geochemical anomaly, coincident with an IP chargeability feature. A 1.53m intercept from 125.13 – 126.66m returned 13.5 g/t Au associated with sulphide bearing sheeted quartz veins. Intervals from 76.2m to 77.44m and 116.84m to 118.05m were associated with disseminated sulphide mineralization along intrusive contacts and returned 1.14 g/t Au and 2.54 g/t Au, respectively.

Drillholes OL20004 and OL20005 were collared from the same pad at the previously undrilled Point showing area. The holes tested a shear/vein system along a granodiorite contact defined by rock and soil geochemical anomalies coincident with a magnetic anomaly. DDH OL20004 (Az 280°/ Dip -45°) intercepted several significant intervals of mineralization. The near surface upper interval averaged 1.09 g/t Au over 39.80m from 3.05m to 42.85m including 3.44 g/t Au over 7.62m and 13.80 g/t Au over 1.53m. Mineralization is typically associated with arsenopyrite and pyrite with gold grade generally increasing near the contact between the sheared granodiorite and the surrounding metasedimentary schists. A lower intercept from 128.52m to 131.54m returned 3.13 g/t Au over 3.02m, including 5.32 g/t Au over 1.16m. This zone is associated with cm-scale quartz veins with disseminated sulphide mineralization in a schistose host.

DDH OL20005 (Az 220°/ Dip -50°) also intercepted a broad mineralized interval associated with arsenopyrite-bearing granodiorite and pelitic schists. 2.88m – 33.92 m returned 0.55 g/t Au over 31.04m. Within this zone an interval from 27.25 – 29.5 returned 2.19 g/t Au over 2.25m.

DDH OL20003 did not return any significant results.

Olson Project Summary





Figure 4: Olson 2020 DDH Plan Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6952/73655_5402774d944dba88_005full.jpg

The Olson project is host to regionally sheared, highly strained meta-volcanic and adjacent intrusive rocks which are considered to be prospective for orogenic gold mineralization. The Olson project area is host to 29 mineral occurrences defined by historical geological mapping, prospecting, trenching and 4700 m of diamond drilling. Historical drilling at Olson Lake has intersected 7.5 m grading 2.07 g/t Au including 13.00 g/t Au over 0.65 m, and grab samples of up to 105.52 g/t Au have been collected at the Kalix occurrence. The project is considered to be significantly underexplored, with known gold occurrences open at depth and along strike. Results are historical in nature and have not been confirmed by Eagle Plains/SKRR but are considered to be reliable and will form a basis for ongoing work.

Methodology and QA/QC

Geological and geotechnical logging and core sampling were completed at a facility on the Olson Property. Assay intervals were based on visual identification of mineralization, presence and density of quartz veins and lithological boundaries. Terralogic Exploration geologists maintained chain of custody and sampling procedures reported in this news release according to best industry practice and with due attention to quality assurance and quality control, including sampling field duplicates and insertion of certified standard and blank samples.

Samples were sent for geochemical analysis to ALS Global, Vancouver for the following analyses: 48 element four-acid ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold (Au) 30 g Fire Assay – AA finish (Au-AA23). Samples that returned over 1ppm Au by Au-AA23 were re-analysed using gold (Au) 30g Fire Assay – Gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21). ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited analytical laboratory and is independent of SKRR and the qualified person (QP).

On receipt of final certificates of analysis, the QA/QC sample results were reviewed to ensure the order of samples were reported correctly, that the blanks ran clean, and that the results for each standard had minimal variance from its certified value. QA/QC for the Olson Drilling Program included certified reference material (“CRM’s”) and blanks that were inserted into each sample batch in order to verify the analytical from the lab. The CRM’s from the first five drill holes reported passed within 3.5 standard deviations and the blanks returned acceptable values. All of the lab internal standards and duplicates were within acceptable values.

SKRR detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data. SKRR is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Drill Collar Summary Table:

Target Zone Length (m) UTM ZONE 13 Elevation (m) Hole ID Azimuth ° Dip ° Easting Northing OL20001 Juba1 117.86 135 -45 581712 6094717 369 OL20002 Jena5 154.43 310 -45 581683 6094327 386 OL20003 Jena5 139.19 287 -45 581683 6094327 386 OL20004 Point5 212.34 280 -45 581223 6093085 383 OL20005 Point5 81.38 220 -50 581224 6093084 382

The four-week program was supervised by Jarrod Brown, P.Geo. of Terralogic Exploration Services of Cranbrook, B.C. and relied extensively on support services and personnel from the town of Deschambault Lake, SK for which SKRR expresses its gratitude.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geol, a director of the Company and a “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – one of the world’s highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

