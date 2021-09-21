SKRR Exploration Inc. announces that the first drill hole was completed on the 100% owned Manson Bay gold project located in the Trans Hudson Corridor in east-central Saskatchewan, approximately 40km northwest of the historic mining center of Flin Flon, on the Manitoba border. The Manson Bay Project consists of 13 mineral claims compromising a total of approximately 4,293 hectares.Sherman Dahl, CEO of SKRR stated: …

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC Pink: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) (“SKRR” or the “Company”) announces that the first drill hole was completed on the 100% owned Manson Bay gold project (the “Manson Bay Project”) located in the Trans Hudson Corridor in east-central Saskatchewan, approximately 40km northwest of the historic mining center of Flin Flon, on the Manitoba border. The Manson Bay Project consists of 13 mineral claims compromising a total of approximately 4,293 hectares.

Sherman Dahl, CEO of SKRR stated:

“The first drill hole was completed (MB21001) on Saturday, September 18, 2021, which was terminated at 149m. The drill hole was collared at an angle of -70 degrees and drilled in the same approximate vicinity as historic hole MBO-15, which returned 15.39 g/t Au over 10.03m. MB21001 intercepted mineralization in a sulphide rich shear zone from 84.3m to 95.0m. Sulphides consist of 1 to 10% semi-massive and massive pyrite and pyrrhotite with moderate to strong sericite alteration. A further zone of sulphide mineralization, but without the intense sericite alteration was present from 99.5m to 115m consisting of 1 – 5% disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite. Additional logging and details are pending. The beginning of this drill program is an exciting new exploration area for SKRR. This exploration program is in addition to the large Olson Gold project that yielded a discovery in previous drilling. SKRR plans to continue the year with the return to the Olson property in addition to the current Manson Bay drilling.”

SKRR is pleased to release initial core pictures that have not been assayed and results will be released as available.

Manson Bay Drill Program Core Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6952/97123_skrrfigure1.jpg

Manson Bay Drill Program Core Image 2

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6952/97123_skrrfigure2.jpg

2021 Manson Bay Drill Program

QB Drilling has been contracted to conduct a 1700m, 9-hole NQ core drill program at the Manson Bay Project. The primary focus of the drilling will be to test the historic Manson Bay Gold Zone, where historic drilling by HudBay Minerals (1985) and MinGold Resources (1987-88) outlined the Manson Bay Gold Zone, with highlights such as drill hole MBO-15 intersected 15.39 g/t Au over 10.03m including a high-grade interval of 23.13 g/t Au over 6.40m. It is expected that seven (7) holes will test within the known Manson Bay Gold Zone, with the aim to confirm and expand upon historic results, and two (2) step-out holes contingent on results from the summer mapping and soil geochemistry surveys.

The 2021 Manson Bay drilling targets are based on a comprehensive compilation and modelling of all available data including historic drilling, and from the recent fieldwork completed by SKRR.

The mineral occurrence located on the Manson Bay Project referred to as the Manson Bay Gold Zone is documented in the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (“SMDI“) as occurrence #2280. The historic results were summarized from the SMDI descriptions and assessment reports filed with the Saskatchewan government. SKRR cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person but form a basis for ongoing work at the Manson Bay Project. Further work (including drilling) is required by SKRR in order to verify the historical work on the Manson Bay Project. Widths reported in this news release are down hole, and do not necessarily represent true width.

Samples from drill core will be split in half sections on site. One-half of the split sample will be sent for multi-element analysis. The other half of the split core will remain on site for reference.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geol, a director of the Company and a “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed (unless indicated otherwise) which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.:

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – one of the world’s highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl

President & CEO

Tel: 250-558-8340

