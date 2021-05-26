OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSX: ME; OTCQX: MEAUF), a gold exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “MEAUF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Mr. Gary O’Connor , CEO of Moneta Porcupine Mines said, “We are very pleased to have met the stringent requirements for trading on the OTCQX best market. We look forward to the additional exposure that the listing will provide Moneta in reaching a much larger institutional and retail audience and contributing to increased liquidity for the Company. Moneta has one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in North America located in Timmins, Ontario, Canada which has been Canada’s most prolific gold camp for the past 100 years, producing over 85 million ounces of gold.”

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Moneta

Moneta is a Canadian based gold exploration company focussed on the Timmins Gold Camp in Ontario . The Company’s flagship project, covering the Golden Highway and Garrison Gold deposits, is located 100 km east of Timmins and hosts a total indicated resource of 3,967,000 ounces contained gold and a total inferred resource of 4,399,000 ounces contained gold. The project includes a total of 3,335,000 ounces of open pit indicated resources contained within 116.7 Mt @ 0.89 g/t Au and 2,270,000 ounces of open pit inferred resources contained within 79.4 Mt @ 0.89 g/t Au, at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t Au. The project also includes 632,000 ounces of indicated underground resources contained within 4.9 Mt @ 4.05 g/t Au and 2,129,000 ounces of inferred underground resources within 15.7 Mt @ 4.21 g/t Au, at a 2.60 g/t Au cut-off grade at South West and 3.00 g/t Au cut-off grade at the other underground deposits.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

