Nexus Gold Mobilizes Diamond Drill to the Mckenzie Gold Project, Red Lake, Ontario

- March 25th, 2021
Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire – March 25, 2021 – Nexus Gold Corp. (“ Nexus ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to report that its drilling contractor, Full Force Drilling, is currently mobilizing crews and equipment to the Company’s 100%-owned McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario.

This phase two program will consist of up to 2000 meters of diamond drilling to test the lateral and depth extensions of gold mineralization found during last summer’s drill program in the St. Paul’s Bay area of the property.   Drilling is expected to commence over the upcoming weekend.

During the company’s 2020 phase one drill program gold mineralization was encountered in 11 of 13 holes drilled with significant intersections being reported from holes MK-20-006 which returned 2.75 meters of 13.25 grams-per-tonne (“g/t”) gold (”Au”), including 36.20 g/t Au over 1m, and MK-20-008 returned a significant intercept of 117.5 meters of 0.62 g/t Au, including 55.5 meters of 1.00 g/t Au, which also includes intercepts of 6m of 2.37 g/t Au, 2m of 4.28 g/t Au, and 9m of 1.14 g/t Au, among others (see table 1). Drill hole MK-20-007, which was drilled approximately 25m east of hole MK-20-008, returned anomalous gold grades of 0.36 g/t Au over 117m, including notable intercepts 9.4m of 1.26 g/t Au, 4m of 1.13 g/t Au, and 1.5m of 4.64 g/t Au.

“We are happy to get back to McKenzie and potentially build on the positive results of last year,” said Alex Klenman, President and CEO.  “With that initial drill program, we were able to not only replicate the higher-grade, narrow gold intercepts previously encountered in historical drilling, but we were also able to establish the presence of lengthier runs of near one-gram disseminated gold, which hadn’t been drilled there before.  With two types of mineralization in the southern section of the property, it’s a compelling target area and one we’re eager to expand on,” continued Mr. Klenman.

Gold intercepts from the phase one program are tabled below:

HOLE ID

UTM E

UTM N

Dip

Azimuth

From

To

Length meters

Au g/t

MK-20-001

437729

5652199.7

-50

360

41.25

41.75

0.5

5.75

86

90

4

1.41

including

89

90

1

4.30

MK-20-002

437601

5652153.5

-50

360

50.2

50.7

0.5

5.21

MK-20-003

437601

5652153.5

-65

360

107.5

108

0.5

1.82

MK-20-004

437651

5652138.7

-50

360

130

131

1

7.43

MK-20-005

437684

5652197.3

-50

360

10

11

1

1.57

44

45

1

1.61

46

47

1

3.42

93.9

94.4

0.5

5.27

100.5

107

1.5

1.07

MK-20-006

437684

5652197.3

-65

360

12.5

13.5

1

1.25

15.5

18

2.5

1.01

28

29

1

1.34

68.75

71.5

2.75

13.25

including

69.5

70.5

1

36

MK-20-007

437675

5652424

-50

360

5.6

123

117.4

0.33

including

5.6

15

9.4

1.26

13.5

15

1.5

4.63

44

48

4

1.13

66

67.5

1.5

1.02

MK-20-008

437646

5652413

-50

360

5.5

123

117.5

0.62

including

22.5

24

1.5

1.23

and

67.5

123

55.5

1.00

including

72

73.5

1.5

1.44

and

75.5

76.5

1

1.33

and

77.5

79.5

2

1.21

and

82.6

98.6

16

1.42

including

90.6

96.6

6

2.37

including

91.6

93.6

2

4.28

including

93.6

98.6

5

1.26

and

102.6

105.6

4

1.07

and

110.6

119.6

9

1.14

and

117.6

119.6

2

1.54

MK-20-009

437646

5652166

-50

360

125

126

1

1.34

127

128

1

1.36

MK-20-010

437562

5652193

-50

360

12

13

1

1.02

76.5

78

1.5

1.02

100

102

2

2.94

including

101

102

1

4.68

112.5

114.5

2

1.37

including

113.5

114.5

1

4.05

MK-20-011

437649

5652222

-50

360

70.5

72

1.5

1.12

MK-20-013

437652

5652139

-65

360

53

54

1

2.39

Table 1: Summary of significant drill results, summer 2020 drill program, McKenzie Gold Project

The company will be testing two styles of mineralization on the property, with a series of gold bearing quartz veins encountered in holes MK-20-1-6, 9, and 10 and broader, disseminated gold mineralization occurring in the Dome Stock in drill holes Mk-20-007 and 008.  The company has once again contracted Rimini Exploration to operate the project and conduct the geological and technical logging as well as handling, splitting, and sampling of the drill core.


Figure 1: McKenzie Gold Project, Red Lake, Ontario, Canada

Warren Robb P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration, is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About the Company

Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of eleven projects in Canada and West Africa. The Company’s West African-based portfolio totals five projects encompassing over 750-sq kms of land located on active gold belts and proven mineralized trends, while it’s 100%-owned Canadian projects include the McKenzie Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario; the New Pilot Project, located in British Columbia’s historic Bridge River Mining Camp; and four prospective gold and gold-copper projects (3,700-ha) in the Province of Newfoundland. The Company is focusing on the development of several core assets while seeking joint-venture, earn-in, and strategic partnerships for other projects in its portfolio.

For more information, please visit nxs.gold

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Nexus Gold CORP.

Alex Klenman

President & CEO

604-558-1920

info@nexusgoldcorp.com
www.nxs.gold

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

