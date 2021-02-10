Newmont Corporation reported gold Mineral Reserves of 94.2 million attributable ounces for 2020 as compared to the Company’s adjusted 1 95.7 million ounces at the end of 2019. Newmont exceeded its 2020 conversion target by replacing 80 percent of all depletion and maintaining its industry-leading position with the largest gold reserves. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: PERCENTAGE …

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) reported gold Mineral Reserves (reserves) of 94.2 million attributable ounces for 2020 as compared to the Company’s adjusted 1 95.7 million ounces at the end of 2019. Newmont exceeded its 2020 conversion target by replacing 80 percent of all depletion and maintaining its industry-leading position with the largest gold reserves.

PERCENTAGE OF GOLD RESERVES BY JURISDICTION (North America includes 38.5 percent interest in Nevada Gold Mines; South America includes Newmont’s 40 percent interest in Pueblo Viejo.)

“As the world’s leading gold company, Newmont has an exceptional history of exploration success and a track record of consistently delivering on our commitments,” said Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In 2020, we added 6 million ounces of gold reserves overcoming the challenges of an unprecedented year. Newmont’s ability to replace reserves is underpinned by our disciplined operating model and world-class portfolio which will support stable production for decades to come.”

KEY HIGHLIGHTS AND DIFFERENTIATORS:

Industry’s largest gold Mineral Reserves of 94.2 million ounces

Over 90 percent of gold reserves in top-tier jurisdictions

Addition of 6 million ounces in 2020, approximately 5 million ounces added through drilling

Gold reserve life at operating sites of >10 years underpinned by a strong base at Boddington, Tanami, Ahafo, Yanacocha, Peñasquito, and Nevada Gold Mines (NGM), and further enhanced from our seven other operating mines and equity ownership in Pueblo Viejo

Significant gold reserves per share with 117 ounces per 1,000 shares, highest in the industry

Measured & Indicated gold Mineral Resources of 69.6 million ounces; Inferred of 31.6 million ounces

Significant exposure to copper with 6.9 million tonnes in reserves, 8.0 million tonnes in Measured & Indicated resources and 3.9 million tonnes in Inferred resources

Additional exposure to silver, zinc, and lead mainly at Peñasquito

PERCENTAGE OF GOLD RESERVES BY JURISDICTION

Newmont’s reserve base is a key differentiator with over 90 percent of gold reserves located in top-tier jurisdictions, an operating reserve life of more than 10 years and average reserve grade of 1.03 grams per tonne. In addition, Newmont has substantial exposure to other metals, with nearly 65 million gold equivalent ounces 2 from copper, silver, zinc, lead and molybdenum.

PROVEN AND PROBABLE GOLD RESERVES 3 In millions of ounces 2019 Gold Reserves 95.7 Additions 4.9 Net Revisions 1.1 Depletion (7.5 ) 2020 Gold Reserves 94.2

For 2020, Newmont reported 94.2 million ounces of gold Mineral Reserves slightly lower than prior year total of 95.7 million ounces after adjusting for the KCGM and Red Lake divestments. Depletion of 7.5 million ounces was largely replaced by additions before revisions of 4.9 million ounces and net revisions of 1.1 million ounces primarily from mine plan improvements.

Additions before revisions of 4.9 million ounces through exploration met the Company’s target despite challenges created by the pandemic with travel restrictions and additional safety protocols. Notable reserve additions for the year from Newmont’s operating sites included:

Ahafo added 0.8 million ounces primarily from drilling at Subika Underground

Tanami added 0.6 million ounces from additional drilling at Auron and Federation

Merian added 0.6 million equity ounces primarily through drilling at the Merian 2 Open Pit

Nevada Gold Mines added 0.8 million equity ounces and Pueblo Viejo added 0.7 million equity ounces

Favorable net revisions include 1.7 million ounces at Boddington due to the conversion of a layback in the North Open Pit from resource to reserve, partially offset by net negative revision at NGM of 0.4 million ounces and revisions at Ahafo, Cripple Creek & Victor (CC&V), and Musselwhite from mine model and design updates.

Newmont has continued to make progress at recently acquired sites, demonstrating the Company’s ability to improve operational performance and position operations for future growth through its proven operating model and disciplined technical standards. Highlights from select sites in 2020 net of revisions included:

Éléonore replaced depletion with reserves of 1.3 million ounces, as a result of positive drilling results along with cost improvements from Newmont’s Full Potential program

Porcupine more than offset depletion, with reserves of 3 million ounces largely due to progressing study work at the Pamour pit and nearly replacing depletion at the Borden Underground

Cerro Negro replaced depletion with reserves of 2.6 million ounces by advancing infill drilling at underground mines

Newmont’s 38.5 percent interest in NGM represented 17.4 million equity ounces of gold reserves at year end, as compared to 18.6 million equity ounces at the end of 2019. PV represented 4.1 million equity ounces in gold reserves at year end as compared to 3.8 million equity ounces at the end of 2019, representing Newmont’s 40 percent interest.

Gold reserve grade held constant at 1.03 grams per tonne compared to the prior year.

MEASURED & INDICATED GOLD RESOURCES 4 INFERRED GOLD RESOURCES 4 In millions of ounces In millions of ounces 2019 Gold Resources 74.1 2019 Gold Resources 29.4 Additions 3.4 Additions 3.5 Acquisitions 1.2 Acquisitions 0.3 Net Revisions (1.8 ) Net Revisions (0.2 ) Conversions (7.3 ) Conversions (1.4 ) 2020 Gold Resources 69.6 2020 Gold Resources 31.6

In 2020, Newmont reported Measured and Indicated gold Mineral Resources of 69.6 million ounces as compared to 74.1 million ounces in the prior year. Inferred gold Mineral Resources totaled 31.6 million ounces as compared to 29.4 million ounces in 2019. The impact from the pandemic required Newmont to prioritize drilling programs in existing operations due to travel restrictions and impacted our ability to progress greenfield resources.

Measured and Indicated Gold Mineral Resources added through exploration programs were 3.4 million ounces and included notable additions before revisions at Yanacocha of 0.5 million equity ounces and 0.3 million ounces at Ahafo South, Porcupine and Éléonore. Additionally, NGM added 0.9 million equity ounces.

Measured and Indicated Gold Mineral Resources reported negative revisions of 1.8 million ounces mainly driven by Porcupine of 2.4 million ounces primarily due to updated study work at the Dome and Pamour West Open Pits partially offset by positive revisions in North and South America.

Inferred Gold Mineral Resources added through exploration programs were 3.5 million ounces and included notable additions at Tanami of 1.4 million ounces, Merian of 0.5 million equity ounces, Cerro Negro of 0.5 million ounces and Ahafo South of 0.4 million ounces. Inferred Gold Mineral Resources had negative net revisions of 0.2 million ounces.

The formation of the MARA project at Agua Rica increased Measured and Indicated gold Mineral Resources by 1.2 million ounces and Inferred Gold Resources by 0.4 million ounces.

Newmont’s Measured and Indicated gold Mineral Resource grade decreased to 0.65 grams per tonne compared to 0.70 grams per tonne in the prior year largely from higher grade being converted to reserves. Inferred gold Mineral Resource grade of 0.65 grams per tonne increased compared with 0.63 grams per tonne from 2019.

OTHER METALS

Newmont’s base metal reserves were largely stable from 2019. Copper reserves increased slightly to 6.9 million tonnes from 6.8 million tonnes in 2019. Copper resources increased to 8.0 million tonnes of Measured & Indicated and 3.9 million tonnes of Inferred from 6.8 million tonnes of Measured and Indicated and 3.5 million tonnes of Inferred due to additions at Newmont’s Nueva Union joint venture and the formation of the Agua Rica joint venture.

Silver reserves decreased from 652 million ounces to 613 million ounces, largely due to depletion and the temporary suspension of exploration activities at Peñasquito from COVID-19 restrictions. Measured and Indicated silver resources were 482 million ounces and Inferred were 204 million ounces with revisions at Peñasquito, offsetting additions from Nueva Union and the MARA project at Agua Rica.

Lead reserves decreased to 1.3 million tonnes from 1.5 million, zinc reserves also decreased to 3.1 million tonnes from 3.4 million tonnes. In both cases the reduction was primarily due to depletion and the suspension of exploration activities at Peñasquito from COVID-19 restrictions. Measured & Indicated zinc resources decreased to 1.7 million tonnes from 1.9 million tonnes and Inferred zinc resources decreased to 0.8 million tonnes from 1.0 million tonnes. Measured & Indicated lead resources remained consistent at 0.8 million tonnes and Inferred lead resources decreased to 0.4 million tonnes from 0.5 million tonnes.

EXPLORATION OUTLOOK

Newmont’s total exploration expenditure is expected to be approximately $215 million in 2021 with 80 percent of total exploration investment dedicated to near-mine expansion programs and the remaining 20 percent allocated to the advancement of greenfield projects and innovation programs.

Additionally, Newmont’s share of exploration investment for its non-managed joint ventures will total approximately $35 million.

Geographically, the Company expects to invest approximately 28 percent in North America, 25 percent in South America, 20 percent in Australia and the remainder in Africa and other locations.

GOLD RESERVE SENSITIVITY

A $100 increase in gold price would result in an approximate four percent increase in gold reserves while a $100 decrease in gold price would result in an approximate seven percent decrease in gold reserves. These sensitivities assume an oil price of $50 per barrel (WTI), Australian dollar exchange rate of $0.75 and Canadian dollar exchange rate of $0.77.

For additional details on Newmont’s reported Gold, Copper, Silver, Zinc, Lead and Molybdenum Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, please refer to the tables at the end of this release.

KEY RESERVE AND RESOURCE ASSUMPTIONS:

Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Gold Reserves (US$/oz.) $1,200 $1,200 Gold Resources (US$/oz.) $1,400 $1,400 Copper Reserves (US$/lb.) $2.75 $2.75 Copper Resources (US$/lb.) $3.25 $3.25 Silver Reserves (US$/oz.) $17.00 $16.00 Silver Resources (US$/oz.) $20.00 $20.00 Zinc Reserves (US$/lb.) $1.15 $1.20 Zinc Resources (US$/lb.) $1.40 $1.45 Lead Reserves (US$/lb.) $0.90 $0.95 Lead Resources (US$/lb.) $1.10 $1.15 Australian Dollar (A$:US$) $0.75 $0.75 Canadian Dollar (C$:US$) $0.77 $0.77 Mexican Peso (M$:US$) $19.50 $19.50 West Texas Intermediate (US$/bbl.) $50 $60

1 Newmont’s reported 2019 gold Mineral Reserves of 100.2 million ounces, gold Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 76.7 million ounces, and gold Inferred Mineral Resources of 31.3 million ounces were adjusted for the sale of Red Lake and the Company’s 50 percent interest in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines (KCGM), which occurred during first quarter of 2020. Combined, these sites represented approximately 4.5 million ounces of gold Mineral Reserves and 2.6 million ounces of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources (resources), bringing Newmont’s adjusted 2019 gold Mineral Reserves to 95.7 million ounces and gold Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources to 74.1 million ounces. Newmont’s adjusted 2019 Inferred gold Mineral Resources were 29.4 million ounces, after removal of 1.9 million ounces for the sale of Red Lake and KCGM. 2 Gold Equivalent Ounces calculated using Mineral Reserve pricing as shown in the Key Reserves and Resource Assumptions table above and metallurgical recoveries for each metal on a site by site basis. 3 2019 Gold Reserves are adjusted for divestiture of Red Lake and KCGM. 4 2019 Measured & Indicated Gold Resource and 2019 Inferred Gold Resource adjusted for divestiture of Red Lake and KCGM.

RESERVE AND RESOURCE TABLES

Proven and Probable reserves are based on extensive drilling, sampling, mine modeling and metallurgical testing from which we determine economic feasibility. Newmont’s metal price assumptions follow SEC guidance not to exceed a three year trailing average. The price sensitivity of reserves depends upon several factors including grade, metallurgical recovery, operating cost, waste-to-ore ratio and ore type. Metallurgical recovery rates vary depending on the metallurgical properties of each deposit and the production process used. The reserve tables included in this release list the average metallurgical recovery rate for each deposit, which takes into account the assumed processing methods. The cut-off grade, or lowest grade of material considered economic to process, varies with material type, price, metallurgical recoveries, operating costs and co- or by-product credits. The Proven and Probable reserve figures presented herein are estimates based on information available at the time of calculation. No assurance can be given that the indicated levels of recovery of gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc and molybdenum will be realized. Ounces of gold and silver or tonnes of copper, zinc, lead, or molybdenum included in the Proven and Probable reserves are those contained prior to losses during metallurgical treatment. Reserve estimates may require revision based on actual production. Market fluctuations in the price of gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, or molybdenum, as well as increased production costs or reduced metallurgical recovery rates, could render certain Proven and Probable reserves containing relatively lower grades of mineralization uneconomic to exploit and might result in a reduction of reserves.

The Measured, Indicated, and Inferred resource figures presented herein are estimates based on information available at the time of calculation and are exclusive of reserves. A “Mineral Resource” is a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the Earth’s crust in such form, grade, or quality and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade or quality, continuity and other geological characteristics of a Mineral Resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge, including sampling. Mineral Resources are sub-divided, in order of increasing geological confidence, into Inferred, Indicated and Measured categories. Ounces of gold and silver or tonnes of copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum included in the Measured, Indicated and Inferred resources are those contained prior to losses during metallurgical treatment. Market fluctuations in the price of gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead and molybdenum, as well as increased production costs or reduced metallurgical recovery rates, could change future estimates of resources. Please refer to the reserves and resources cautionary statement at the end of the release.

We publish reserves annually, and will recalculate reserves at December 31, 2021, taking into account metal prices, changes, if any, to future production and capital costs, divestments and depletion as well as any acquisitions and additions during 2021. Reserve disclosures as at December 31, 2021 will be presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, expected to be filed in February 2022, in accordance with the new Regulation S-K 1300 requirements of the SEC; whereas reserve disclosures as at December 31, 2020, presented herein, have been prepared in accordance with the SEC’s Industry Guide 7.

Attributable Proven, Probable and Combined Gold Reserves (1) , Metric Units December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Proven Reserves Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Newmont Tonnage (2) Grade Gold (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Gold (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Gold (3) Metallurgical Tonnage (2) Grade Gold (3) Deposits/Districts Share (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) Recovery (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) North America CC&V Open Pits (4) 100 % 85,300 0.50 1,370 19,900 0.38 240 105,200 0.48 1,610 62 % 118,500 0.50 1,910 CC&V Leach Pads (5) 100 % — — 33,000 0.82 880 33,000 0.82 880 57 % 31,600 0.88 890 Total CC&V, Colorado 85,300 0.50 1,370 52,900 0.66 1,120 138,200 0.56 2,490 61 % 150,100 0.58 2,800 Red Lake, Canada (6) 100 % — — — — — — — % 4,600 8.68 1,300 Musselwhite, Canada (7) 100 % 1,900 6.24 380 7,000 6.25 1,410 8,900 6.25 1,790 95 % 9,900 6.52 2,090 Porcupine Underground (8) 100 % 2,200 7.86 550 2,800 6.14 550 5,000 6.90 1,100 91 % 4,900 7.33 1,150 Porcupine Open Pit (9) 100 % 8,200 1.53 410 34,100 1.40 1,540 42,300 1.43 1,950 94 % 44,600 1.16 1,670 Total Porcupine, Canada 10,400 2.87 960 36,900 1.76 2,090 47,300 2.01 3,050 93 % 49,500 1.77 2,820 Éléonore, Canada (10) 100 % 1,400 5.75 260 6,400 4.84 1,000 7,800 5.00 1,260 93 % 7,400 5.31 1,280 Peñasquito Open Pit 100 % 100,100 0.64 2,060 248,100 0.58 4,620 348,200 0.60 6,680 71 % 409,700 0.60 7,860 Peñasquito Stockpiles 100 % 11,800 0.65 250 27,800 0.19 170 39,600 0.33 420 53 % 31,800 0.22 220 Total Peñasquito, Mexico (11) 111,900 0.64 2,310 275,900 0.54 4,790 387,800 0.57 7,100 70 % 441,500 0.57 8,080 TOTAL NORTH AMERICA 210,900 0.78 5,280 379,100 0.85 10,410 590,000 0.83 15,690 78 % 663,000 0.86 18,370 South America Yanacocha Open Pits (12) 51.35 % 5,800 0.64 120 89,300 0.66 1,900 95,100 0.66 2,020 60 % 107,700 0.65 2,260 Yanacocha Underground (13) 51.35 % — — 7,000 6.20 1,390 7,000 6.20 1,390 97 % 6,000 6.88 1,310 Total Yanacocha, Peru 5,800 0.64 120 96,300 1.06 3,290 102,100 1.04 3,410 75 % 113,700 0.98 3,570 Merian, Suriname (14) 75 % 50,100 1.30 2,100 57,400 1.01 1,870 107,500 1.15 3,970 93 % 87,700 1.23 3,480 Cerro Negro, Argentina (15) 100 % 2,400 8.35 630 6,600 9.10 1,940 9,000 8.90 2,570 91 % 8,400 9.70 2,600 Pueblo Viejo Open Pits 40 % 9,500 2.41 730 10,100 2.27 740 19,600 2.34 1,470 91 % 12,300 2.70 1,070 Pueblo Viejo Stockpiles (16) 40 % — — 35,800 2.30 2,640 35,800 2.30 2,640 89 % 35,300 2.41 2,740 Total Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic (17) 9,500 2.41 730 45,900 2.29 3,380 55,400 2.31 4,110 90 % 47,600 2.49 3,810 NuevaUnión, Chile (18) 50 % — — 341,100 0.47 5,110 341,100 0.47 5,110 66 % 341,100 0.47 5,150 Norte Abierto, Chile (19) 50 % — — 598,800 0.60 11,620 598,800 0.60 11,620 74 % 598,800 0.60 11,620 TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA 67,800 1.65 3,580 1,146,100 0.74 27,210 1,213,900 0.79 30,790 79 % 1,197,300 0.79 30,230 Australia Boddington Open Pit (20) 100 % 247,100 0.68 5,430 287,600 0.66 6,060 534,700 0.67 11,490 85 % 481,000 0.69 10,720 Boddington Stockpiles (16) 100 % 1,600 0.79 40 84,800 0.43 1,160 86,400 0.43 1,200 78 % 85,300 0.44 1,210 Total Boddington, Western Australia 248,700 0.69 5,470 372,400 0.60 7,220 621,100 0.64 12,690 85 % 566,300 0.65 11,930 Tanami, Northern Territory (21) 100 % 14,600 4.89 2,290 21,600 5.15 3,580 36,200 5.05 5,870 98 % 33,200 5.31 5,680 Kalgoorlie Open Pit and Underground 50 % — — — — — — — % 24,100 2.02 1,560 Kalgoorlie Stockpiles 50 % — — — — — — — % 65,000 0.76 1,580 Total Kalgoorlie, Western Australia (22) — — — — — — — % 89,100 1.10 3,140 TOTAL AUSTRALIA 263,300 0.92 7,760 394,000 0.85 10,800 657,300 0.88 18,560 89 % 688,600 0.94 20,750 Africa Ahafo South Open Pits (23) 100 % 11,900 2.41 910 38,100 1.75 2,140 50,000 1.90 3,050 90 % 57,200 1.90 3,490 Ahafo South Underground (24) 100 % 7,500 3.91 950 9,600 3.23 990 17,100 3.53 1,940 94 % 14,500 3.29 1,540 Ahafo South Stockpiles (16) 100 % 36,200 0.92 1,070 — — 36,200 0.92 1,070 88 % 38,300 0.92 1,140 Total Ahafo South, Ghana 55,600 1.64 2,930 47,700 2.04 3,130 103,300 1.82 6,060 91 % 110,000 1.74 6,170 Ahafo North, Ghana (25) 100 % — — 45,100 2.40 3,480 45,100 2.40 3,480 91 % 45,100 2.40 3,470 Akyem Open Pit (26) 100 % 17,100 1.67 920 17,100 1.73 950 34,200 1.70 1,870 91 % 38,900 1.70 2,120 Akyem Stockpiles (16) 100 % 15,100 0.82 400 — — 15,100 0.82 400 90 % 16,400 0.88 460 Total Akyem, Ghana 32,200 1.27 1,320 17,100 1.73 950 49,300 1.43 2,270 90 % 55,300 1.46 2,580 TOTAL AFRICA 87,800 1.51 4,250 109,900 2.14 7,560 197,700 1.86 11,810 91 % 210,400 1.81 12,220 Nevada NGM Open Pits 38.5 % 10,500 1.68 570 123,800 1.22 4,870 134,300 1.26 5,440 70 % 151,700 1.22 5,940 NGM Stockpiles (16) 38.5 % 33,300 2.36 2,530 — — 33,300 2.36 2,530 71 % 37,100 2.38 2,830 NGM Underground 38.5 % 15,200 10.07 4,930 14,500 9.61 4,490 29,700 9.85 9,420 88 % 30,300 10.14 9,830 Total NGM (27) 59,000 4.23 8,030 138,300 2.11 9,360 197,300 2.74 17,390 80 % 219,100 2.64 18,600 TOTAL NEVADA 59,000 4.23 8,030 138,300 2.11 9,360 197,300 2.74 17,390 80 % 219,100 2.64 18,600 TOTAL NEWMONT 688,800 1.31 28,900 2,167,400 0.94 65,340 2,856,200 1.03 94,240 82 % 2,978,400 1.05 100,170

(1) See cautionary statement regarding reserves and resources on page 15 hereof. 2020 and 2019 reserves were estimated at a gold price of $1,200 per ounce unless otherwise noted. (2) Tonnages include allowances for losses resulting from mining methods. Tonnages are rounded to the nearest 100,000. (3) Ounces are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Ounces may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10,000. (4) Cut-off grades utilized in 2020 reserves were as follows: oxide mill material not less than 0.89 gram per tonne and leach material not less than 0.16 gram per tonne. (5) Leach pad material is the material on leach pads at the end of the year from which gold remains to be recovered. In-process reserves are reported separately where ounces exceed 100,000 and are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves. (6) Red Lake was sold during 2020 and classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2019. (7) Cut-off grade utilized in 2020 reserves not less than 3.45 gram per tonne. (8) Cut-off grade utilized in 2020 reserves not less than 2.50 gram per tonne. (9) Cut-off grade utilized in 2020 reserves not less than 0.44 gram per tonne. (10) Cut-off grade utilized in 2020 reserves not less than 4.50 gram per tonne. (11) Gold cut-off grade varies with level of silver, lead and zinc credits. (12) Gold cut-off grades utilized in 2020 reserves were as follows: oxide leach material not less than 0.13 gram per tonne; oxide mill material not less than 0.49 gram per tonne; and refractory mill material not less than 1.49 gram per tonne. (13) Gold cut-off grades utilized in 2020 reserves not less than 2.10 gram per tonne. (14) Cut-off grade utilized in 2020 reserves not less than 0.31 gram per tonne. (15) Cut-off grade utilized in 2020 reserves not less than 5.85 gram per tonne. (16) Stockpiles are comprised primarily of material that has been set aside to allow processing of higher grade material in the mills. Stockpiles increase or decrease depending on current mine plans. Stockpile reserves are reported separately where ounces exceed 100,000 and are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves. (17) Reserve estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of Pueblo Viejo. (18) Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture. (19) Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture (20) Gold cut-off grade varies with level of copper credits. (21) Cut-off grade utilized in 2020 reserves not less than 1.70 gram per tonne. (22) Kalgoorlie was sold during 2020 and classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2019. (23) Cut-off grade utilized in 2020 reserves not less than 0.67 gram per tonne. (24) Cut-off grade utilized in 2020 reserves not less than 3.10 gram per tonne. (25) Includes undeveloped reserves in the Ahafo trend totaling 3.4 million ounces. Cut-off grade utilized in 2020 reserves not less than 0.50 gram per tonne. (26) Cut-off grade utilized in 2020 reserves not less than 0.57 gram per tonne. (27) Reserve estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture.

Attributable Gold Mineral Resources (1)(2) – December 31, 2020, Metric Units Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated

Resource (3) Inferred Resource Newmont Tonnage Grade Gold Tonnage Grade Gold Tonnage Grade Gold Tonnage Grade Gold Deposits/Districts Share (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) North America CC&V, Colorado 100 % 103,200 0.42 1,400 57,800 0.38 710 161,000 0.41 2,110 20,000 0.35 220 Musselwhite, Canada 100 % 900 4.00 110 1,900 3.72 230 2,800 3.81 340 2,700 4.65 410 Porcupine Underground 100 % 100 5.41 20 500 6.68 110 600 6.42 130 1,900 4.20 260 Porcupine Open Pit 100 % 1,400 0.72 30 83,300 1.40 3,750 84,700 1.39 3,780 77,100 1.24 3,070 Total Porcupine, Canada 1,500 1.04 50 83,800 1.43 3,860 85,300 1.43 3,910 79,000 1.31 3,330 Éléonore, Canada 100 % 300 5.13 50 2,700 4.44 390 3,000 4.51 440 2,500 5.65 460 Peñasquito, Mexico 100 % 34,900 0.28 310 241,900 0.27 2,110 276,800 0.27 2,420 150,900 0.40 1,910 Noche Buena, Mexico 50 % — — 27,500 0.37 330 27,500 0.37 330 2,500 0.22 20 Coffee, Canada 100 % 1,000 2.01 60 54,500 1.19 2,080 55,500 1.20 2,140 6,800 1.07 230 Galore Creek, Canada (4) 50 % 128,400 0.36 1,510 423,400 0.23 3,120 551,800 0.26 4,630 99,100 0.21 670 TOTAL NORTH AMERICA 270,200 0.40 3,490 893,500 0.45 12,830 1,163,700 0.44 16,320 363,500 0.62 7,250 South America Conga, Peru 51.35 % — — 356,300 0.65 7,490 356,300 0.65 7,490 118,400 0.39 1,480 Yanacocha Open Pit 51.35 % 4,400 0.45 70 66,600 0.43 930 71,000 0.44 1,000 98,700 0.81 2,560 Yanacocha Underground 51.35 % — 6.29 10 1,800 6.28 370 1,800 6.28 380 1,900 4.93 300 Total Yanacocha, Peru 4,400 0.57 80 68,400 0.59 1,300 72,800 0.59 1,380 100,600 0.88 2,860 Merian, Suriname 75 % 7,300 0.92 220 38,400 1.07 1,320 45,700 1.05 1,540 32,600 0.86 900 Cerro Negro Underground 100 % 100 4.68 10 7,000 7.15 1,600 7,100 7.11 1,610 2,600 7.62 630 Cerro Negro Open Pit 100 % 900 4.40 130 1,000 4.09 130 1,900 4.24 260 100 3.49 10 Total Cerro Negro, Argentina 100 % 1,000 4.43 140 8,000 6.77 1,730 9,000 6.51 1,870 2,700 7.52 640 Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic (5) 40 % 34,800 2.02 2,260 56,700 1.88 3,430 91,500 1.93 5,690 27,500 1.79 1,580 NuevaUnión, Chile (6) 50 % 4,800 0.47 70 118,300 0.59 2,260 123,100 0.59 2,330 239,800 0.40 3,050 Norte Abierto, Chile (7) 50 % 77,300 0.61 1,500 596,900 0.49 9,310 674,200 0.50 10,810 369,600 0.37 4,370 Aqua Rica, Argentina (8) 18.75 % 141,900 0.25 1,150 137,400 0.15 650 279,300 0.20 1,800 139,900 0.09 410 TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA 271,500 0.62 5,420 1,380,400 0.62 27,490 1,651,900 0.62 32,910 1,031,100 0.46 15,290 Australia Boddington, Western Australia 100 % 62,500 0.51 1,030 149,300 0.51 2,460 211,800 0.51 3,490 3,900 0.45 60 Tanami Open Pit 100 % 3,600 1.85 210 14,200 1.75 800 17,800 1.77 1,010 7,600 2.07 510 Tanami Underground 100 % 300 2.71 30 3,000 4.63 450 3,300 4.46 480 12,000 5.71 2,200 Total Tanami, Northern Territory 100 % 3,900 1.91 240 17,200 2.25 1,250 21,100 2.19 1,490 19,600 4.29 2,710 TOTAL AUSTRALIA 66,400 0.60 1,270 166,500 0.69 3,710 232,900 0.67 4,980 23,500 3.65 2,770 Africa Ahafo South 100 % 500 0.63 10 24,800 1.15 920 25,300 1.14 930 12,300 1.36 540 Ahafo Underground 100 % — — 15,900 3.96 2,020 15,900 3.96 2,020 6,400 3.30 680 Total Ahafo South, Ghana 500 0.63 10 40,700 2.25 2,940 41,200 2.23 2,950 18,700 2.03 1,220 Ahafo North Open Pits, Ghana 100 % 2,000 1.24 80 8,300 1.99 530 10,300 1.84 610 7,100 1.78 410 Akyem Open Pits 100 % 900 0.54 20 1,400 0.54 30 2,300 0.54 50 2,600 1.20 100 Akyem Underground 100 % — — 5,300 3.85 650 5,300 3.85 650 3,700 3.31 390 Total Akyem, Ghana 900 0.54 20 6,700 3.16 680 7,600 2.86 700 6,300 2.42 490 TOTAL AFRICA 3,400 0.96 110 55,700 2.32 4,150 59,100 2.24 4,260 32,100 2.05 2,120 Nevada NGM Open Pits and Stockpiles 38.5 % 17,100 1.56 860 159,300 0.98 5,020 176,400 1.04 5,880 53,300 0.78 1,330 NGM Underground 38.5 % 5,900 7.11 1,340 19,100 6.43 3,950 25,000 6.59 5,290 12,600 6.91 2,790 Total NGM (9) 23,000 2.97 2,200 178,400 1.56 8,970 201,400 1.72 11,170 65,900 1.94 4,120 TOTAL NEVADA 23,000 2.97 2,200 178,400 1.56 8,970 201,400 1.72 11,170 65,900 1.94 4,120 TOTAL NEWMONT 634,500 0.61 12,490 2,674,500 0.67 57,150 3,309,000 0.65 69,640 1,516,100 0.65 31,550

(1) Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. (2) Resources are estimated at a gold price of $1,400 per ounce for 2020 and 2019. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000. Ounces may not recalculate as they have been rounded to the nearest 10,000. (3) Measured and Indicated Resources (combined) are equivalent to Mineralized Material disclosed in Newmont’s 10-K filing. (4) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by Teck Resources. (5) Resource estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of Pueblo Viejo. (6) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture. (7) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture. (8) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by Yamana, the operator of the Aqua Rica joint venture. (9) Resource estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture.

Attributable Copper Reserves (1) Metric Units December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Proven Reserves Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Newmont Tonnage (2) Grade Copper (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Copper (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Copper (3) Metallurgical Tonnage (2) Grade Copper (3) Deposits/Districts Share (x1000 tonnes) (Cu %) (Tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Cu %) (Tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Cu %) (Tonnes) Recovery (x1000 tonnes) (Cu %) (Tonnes) South America Yanacocha Open Pits and Underground, Peru (4) 51.35 % — — 57,700 0.62 % 360,000 57,700 0.62 % 360,000 83 % 53,600 0.63 % 340,000 NuevaUnión, Chile (5) 50 % — — 1,118,000 0.40 % 4,440,000 1,118,000 0.40 % 4,440,000 88 % 1,118,000 0.40 % 4,420,000 Norte Abierto, Chile (6) 50 % — — 598,800 0.22 % 1,310,000 598,800 0.22 % 1,310,000 87 % 598,800 0.22 % 1,310,000 TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA — — 1,774,500 0.34 % 6,110,000 1,774,500 0.34 % 6,110,000 87 % 1,770,400 0.34 % 6,070,000 Australia Boddington Open Pit, Western Australia (7) 100 % 247,100 0.10 % 240,000 287,600 0.11 % 330,000 534,700 0.11 % 570,000 82 % 481,000 0.10 % 490,000 Boddington Stockpiles, Western Australia (8) 100 % 1,600 0.10 % — 84,800 0.09 % 70,000 86,400 0.09 % 70,000 75 % 85,300 0.09 % 70,000 TOTAL AUSTRALIA 248,700 0.10 % 240,000 372,400 0.11 % 400,000 621,100 0.10 % 640,000 81 % 566,300 0.10 % 560,000 Nevada NGM, Nevada (9) 38.5 % 14,100 0.20 % 30,000 68,500 0.17 % 120,000 82,600 0.18 % 150,000 64 % 97,100 0.18 % 170,000 TOTAL NEVADA 14,100 0.20 % 30,000 68,500 0.17 % 120,000 82,600 0.18 % 150,000 64 % 97,100 0.18 % 170,000 TOTAL NEWMONT 262,800 0.10 % 270,000 2,215,400 0.30 % 6,630,000 2,478,200 0.28 % 6,900,000 86 % 2,433,800 0.28 % 6,800,000

(1) See footnote (1) to the Gold Reserves table above. Copper reserves for 2020 and 2019 were estimated at a copper price of $2.75 per pound. (2) See footnote (2) to the Gold Reserves table above. Tonnages are rounded to nearest 10,000. (3) See footnote (3) to the Gold Reserves table above. Tonnes may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10,000. (4) Reserve estimates relate to the undeveloped Yanacocha Sulfide project. Copper cut-off grade varies with level of gold and silver credits. (5) Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture. (6) Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture. (7) Copper cut-off grade varies with level of gold credits. (8) Stockpiles are comprised primarily of material that has been set aside to allow processing of higher grade material in the mills. Stockpiles increase or decrease depending on current mine plans. Stockpiles are reported separately where pounds exceed 100 million and are greater than 5% of the total site reported reserves. (9) Reserve estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture.

Attributable Copper Mineral Resources (1)(2) – December 31, 2020, Metric Units Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated

Resource (3) Inferred Resource Newmont Tonnage Grade Copper Tonnage Grade Copper Tonnage Grade Copper Tonnage Grade Copper Deposits/Districts Share (x1000 tonnes) (Cu%) (tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Cu%) (tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Cu%) (tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Cu%) (tonnes) North America Galore Creek, Canada (4) 50 % 128,400 0.72 % 920,000 423,400 0.39 % 1,640,000 551,800 0.47 % 2,560,000 99,100 0.27 % 260,000 TOTAL NORTH AMERICA 128,400 0.72 % 920,000 423,400 0.39 % 1,640,000 551,800 0.47 % 2,560,000 99,100 0.27 % 260,000 South America Conga, Peru 51.35 % — — 356,300 0.26 % 920,000 356,300 0.26 % 920,000 118,400 0.19 % 220,000 Yanacocha Open Pits and Stockpiles 51.35 % — — 48,600 0.39 % 190,000 48,600 0.39 % 190,000 18,700 0.39 % 70,000 Yanacocha Underground 51.35 % — — 1,800 0.09 % — 1,800 0.09 % — 1,900 0.13 % — Total Yanacocha, Peru — — 50,400 0.38 % 190,000 50,400 0.38 % 190,000 20,600 0.36 % 70,000 NuevaUnión, Chile (5) 50 % 164,300 0.19 % 320,000 349,900 0.34 % 1,200,000 514,200 0.30 % 1,520,000 602,200 0.39 % 2,340,000 Norte Abierto, Chile (6) 50 % 57,600 0.24 % 140,000 551,200 0.19 % 1,060,000 608,800 0.20 % 1,200,000 361,800 0.18 % 650,000 Aqua Rica, Argentina (7) 18.75 % 141,900 0.51 % 720,000 137,400 0.36 % 500,000 279,300 0.44 % 1,220,000 139,900 0.23 % 320,000 TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA 363,800 0.32 % 1,180,000 1,445,200 0.27 % 3,870,000 1,809,000 0.28 % 5,050,000 1,242,900 0.29 % 3,600,000 Australia Boddington, Western Australia 100 % 62,500 0.11 % 70,000 149,300 0.12 % 170,000 211,800 0.11 % 240,000 3,900 0.09 % — TOTAL AUSTRALIA 62,500 0.11 % 70,000 149,300 0.12 % 170,000 211,800 0.11 % 240,000 3,900 0.09 % — Nevada NGM, Nevada (8) 38.5 % 11,200 0.16 % 20,000 83,200 0.14 % 110,000 94,400 0.14 % 130,000 13,000 0.15 % 20,000 TOTAL NEVADA 11,200 0.16 % 20,000 83,200 0.14 % 110,000 94,400 0.14 % 130,000 13,000 0.15 % 20,000 TOTAL NEWMONT 565,900 0.39 % 2,190,000 2,101,100 0.28 % 5,790,000 2,667,000 0.30 % 7,980,000 1,358,900 0.29 % 3,880,000

(1) Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. (2) Resources for 2020 and 2019 were estimated at a copper price of $3.25 per pound. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000. (3) Measured and Indicated Resources (combined) are equivalent to Mineralized Material disclosed in Newmont’s Form 10-K filing. (4) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by Teck Resources. (5) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture. (6) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture. (7) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by Yamana, the operator of the Aqua Rica joint venture. (8) Resource estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture.

Attributable Proven, Probable and Combined Silver Reserves (1) Metric Units December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Proven Reserves Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Newmont Tonnage (2) Grade Silver (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Silver (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Silver (3) Metallurgical Tonnage (2) Grade Silver (3) Deposits/Districts Share (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) Recovery (3) (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) North America Peñasquito Open Pits, Mexico (4) 100 % 100,100 38.74 124,690 248,100 33.63 268,200 348,200 35.10 392,890 88 % 409,700 33.58 442,460 Peñasquito Stockpiles, Mexico (5) 100 % 11,800 30.03 11,400 27,800 24.01 21,460 39,600 25.81 32,860 82 % 31,800 28.24 28,900 TOTAL NORTH AMERICA 111,900 37.82 136,090 275,900 32.66 289,660 387,800 34.15 425,750 88 % 441,500 33.20 471,360 South America Yanacocha Open Pits and Underground (6) 51.35 % 2,800 8.89 810 52,900 18.29 31,100 55,700 17.82 31,910 53 % 61,200 17.84 35,100 Yanacocha Stockpiles (5) 51.35 % 1,400 36.81 1,670 1,300 35.14 1,450 2,700 36.02 3,120 73 % 2,600 40.85 3,560 Yanacocha Leach Pads (7) 51.35 % — — 55,400 8.18 14,560 55,400 8.18 14,560 5 % 53,000 8.19 13,950 Total Yanacocha, Peru 4,200 18.19 2,480 109,600 13.85 47,110 113,800 13.85 49,590 40 % 116,800 14.01 52,610 Cerro Negro, Argentina (8) 100 % 2,400 66.89 5,060 6,600 72.12 15,360 9,000 70.75 20,420 75 % 8,400 79.51 21,340 Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic (9) 40 % 9,500 12.01 3,660 45,900 15.81 23,330 55,400 15.16 26,990 77 % 47,600 16.04 24,570 NuevaUnión, Chile (10) 50 % — — 1,118,000 1.31 47,170 1,118,000 1.31 47,170 66 % 776,900 1.54 38,440 Norte Abierto, Chile (11) 50 % — — 598,800 1.52 29,340 598,800 1.52 29,340 74 % 598,800 1.52 29,340 TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA 16,100 21.67 11,200 1,878,900 2.69 162,310 1,895,000 2.85 173,510 63 % 1,548,500 3.34 166,300 Nevada NGM, Nevada (12) 38.5 % 6,000 7.83 1,500 53,800 6.90 11,930 59,800 6.99 13,430 38 % 64,600 7.10 14,760 TOTAL NEVADA 6,000 7.83 1,500 53,800 6.90 11,930 59,800 6.99 13,430 38 % 64,600 7.10 14,760 TOTAL NEWMONT 134,000 34.55 148,790 2,208,600 6.53 463,900 2,342,600 8.14 612,690 79 % 2,054,600 9.88 652,420

(1) See footnote (1) to the Gold Reserves table above. Silver reserves for 2020 and 2019 were estimated at a silver price of $17 and $16 per ounce, respectively. (2) See footnote (2) to the Gold Reserves table above. Tonnages are rounded to nearest 100,000. (3) See footnote (3) to the Gold Reserves table above. Ounces may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10,000. (4) Silver cut-off grade varies with gold, lead and zinc credits. (5) Stockpiles are comprised primarily of material that has been set aside to allow processing of higher grade material in the mills. Stockpiles increase or decrease depending on current mine plans. Stockpile reserves are reported separately where ounces exceed 100,000 and are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves. (6) Silver cut-off grade varies with gold and copper credits. (7) Leach Pad material is the material on leach pads at the end of the year from which silver remains to be recovered. In-process material reserves are reported separately where tonnage or ounces are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves and ounces are greater than 100,000. (8) Silver cut-off grade varies with gold credits. (9) Reserve estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of Pueblo Viejo. (10) Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture. (11) Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture. (12) Reserve estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture.

Attributable Silver Mineral Resources (1)(2) – December 31, 2020, Metric Units Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated

Resource (3) Inferred Resource Newmont Tonnage Grade Silver Tonnage Grade Silver Tonnage Grade Silver Tonnage Grade Silver Deposits/Districts Share (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) North America Peñasquito, Mexico 100 % 34,900 26.81 30,080 241,900 26.74 207,990 276,800 26.75 238,070 150,900 26.36 127,920 Noche Buena, Mexico 50 % — — 27,500 12.35 10,920 27,500 12.35 10,920 2,500 8.08 640 Galore Creek, Canada (4) 50 % 128,400 5.79 23,900 423,400 3.75 51,020 551,800 4.22 74,920 99,100 2.65 8,440 TOTAL NORTH AMERICA 163,300 10.28 53,980 692,800 12.12 269,930 856,100 11.77 323,910 252,500 16.88 137,000 South America Conga, Peru 51.35 % — — 356,300 2.06 23,580 356,300 2.06 23,580 89,900 1.13 3,250 Yanacocha Open Pits and Stockpiles 51.35 % 4,200 2.71 370 40,900 14.13 18,590 45,100 13.07 18,960 14,100 13.86 6,280 Yanacocha Underground 51.35 % — — 1,800 64.29 3,760 1,800 62.68 3,760 1,900 37.56 2,260 Total Yanacocha, Peru 4,200 2.71 370 42,700 16.28 22,350 46,900 15.07 22,720 16,000 16.60 8,540 Cerro Negro Underground 100 % 100 52.14 150 7,000 35.15 7,870 7,100 35.37 8,020 2,600 65.53 5,440 Cerro Negro Open Pit 100 % 900 8.53 240 1,000 7.87 250 1,900 8.18 490 100 11.07 20 Total Cerro Negro, Argentina 1,000 12.56 390 8,000 31.80 8,120 9,000 29.70 8,510 2,700 64.21 5,460 Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic (5) 40 % 34,800 10.24 11,480 56,700 8.84 16,120 91,500 9.38 27,600 27,500 7.77 6,870 NuevaUnión, Chile (6) 50 % 164,300 0.96 5,080 349,900 1.19 13,370 514,200 1.12 18,450 602,200 1.16 22,530 Norte Abierto, Chile (7) 50 % 77,300 1.20 2,990 596,900 1.07 20,560 674,200 1.09 23,550 369,600 0.95 11,330 Aqua Rica, Argentina (8) 18.75 % 120,200 2.90 11,190 135,700 2.41 10,520 255,900 2.64 21,710 139,300 1.62 7,260 TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA 401,800 2.44 31,500 1,546,200 2.31 114,620 1,948,000 2.33 146,120 1,247,200 1.63 65,240 Nevada NGM, Nevada (9) 38.5 % 4,300 5.88 810 60,500 5.73 11,130 64,800 5.74 11,940 8,700 5.91 1,650 TOTAL NEVADA 4,300 5.88 810 60,500 5.73 11,130 64,800 5.74 11,940 8,700 5.91 1,650 TOTAL NEWMONT 569,400 4.71 86,290 2,299,500 5.35 395,680 2,868,900 5.23 481,970 1,508,400 4.21 203,890

(1) Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. (2) Resource for 2020 and 2019 were estimated at a silver price of $20 per ounce. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000. (3) Measured and Indicated Resources (combined) are equivalent to Mineralized Material disclosed in Newmont’s Form 10-K filing. (4) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by Teck Resources. (5) Resource estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of Pueblo Viejo. (6) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture. (7) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture. (8) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by Yamana, the operator of the Aqua Rica joint venture. (9) Resource estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture.

Attributable Zinc Reserves (1) Metric Units December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Proven Reserves Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Newmont Tonnage (2) Grade Zinc (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Zinc (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Zinc (3) Metallurgical Tonnage (2) Grade Zinc (3) Deposits/Districts Share (x1000 tonnes) (Zn %) (Tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Zn %) (Tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Zn %) (Tonnes) Recovery (x1000 tonnes) (Zn %) (Tonnes) North America Peñasquito Open Pits, Mexico (4) 100 % 100,100 0.98 % 980,000 248,100 0.77 % 1,910,000 348,200 0.83 % 2,890,000 82 % 406,800 0.79 % 3,210,000 Peñasquito Stockpiles, Mexico (5) 100 % 11,800 0.62 % 70,000 27,800 0.44 % 120,000 39,600 0.49 % 190,000 72 % 31,800 0.49 % 150,000 TOTAL NEWMONT 111,900 0.94 % 1,050,000 275,900 0.74 % 2,030,000 387,800 0.80 % 3,080,000 82 % 438,600 0.77 % 3,360,000

(1) See footnote (1) to the Gold Reserves table above. Zinc reserves for 2020 and 2019 were estimated at a zinc price of $1.15 and $1.20 per pound, respectively. (2) See footnote (2) to the Gold Reserves table above. Tonnages are rounded to nearest 100,000. (3) See footnote (3) to the Gold Reserves table above. Tonnes may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10,000. (4) Zinc cut-off grade varies with level of gold, silver and zinc credits. (5) Stockpiles are comprised primarily of material that has been set aside to allow processing of higher grade material in the mills. Stockpiles increase or decrease depending on current mine plans. Stockpile reserves are reported separately where tonnes exceed 10,000 and are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves.

Attributable Zinc Resources (1)(2) – December 31, 2020, Metric Units Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated

Resource (3) Inferred Resource Newmont Tonnage Grade Zinc Tonnage Grade Zinc Tonnage Grade Zinc Tonnage Grade Zinc Deposits/Districts Share (x1000 tonnes) (Zn%) (tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Zn%) (tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Zn%) (tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Zn%) (tonnes) North America Peñasquito, Mexico 100 % 34,900 0.69 % 240,000 241,900 0.59 % 1,430,000 276,800 0.60 % 1,670,000 150,900 0.53 % 790,000 TOTAL NEWMONT 34,900 0.69 % 240,000 241,900 0.59 % 1,430,000 276,800 0.60 % 1,670,000 150,900 0.53 % 790,000

(1) Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. (2) Resources for 2020 and 2019 were estimated at a zinc price of $1.40 and $1.45 per pound, respectively. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000. (3) Measured and Indicated Resources (combined) are equivalent to Mineralized Material disclosed in Newmont’s Form 10-K filing.

Attributable Lead Reserves (1) Metric Units December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Proven Reserves Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Newmont Tonnage (2) Grade Lead (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Lead (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Lead (3) Metallurgical Tonnage (2) Grade Lead (3) Deposits/Districts Share (x1000 tonnes) (Pb %) (Tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Pb %) (Tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Pb %) (Tonnes) Recovery (x1000 tonnes) (Pb %) (Tonnes) North America Peñasquito Open Pits, Mexico (4) 100 % 100,100 0.39 % 390,000 248,100 0.33 % 810,000 348,200 0.34 % 1,200,000 78 % 406,800 0.34 % 1,370,000 Peñasquito Stockpiles, Mexico (5) 100 % 11,800 0.36 % 40,000 27,800 0.32 % 90,000 39,600 0.33 % 130,000 64 % 31,800 0.35 % 110,000 TOTAL NEWMONT 111,900 0.39 % 430,000 275,900 0.32 % 900,000 387,800 0.34 % 1,330,000 76 % 438,600 0.34 % 1,480,000

(1) See footnote (1) to the Gold Reserves table above. Lead reserves for 2020 and 2019 were estimated at a lead price of $0.90 and $0.95 per pound, respectively. (2) See footnote (2) to the Gold Reserves table above. Tonnages are rounded to nearest 100,000. (3) See footnote (3) to the Gold Reserves table above. Tonnes may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10,000. (4) Lead cut-off grade varies with level of gold, silver and zinc credits. (5) Stockpiles are comprised primarily of material that has been set aside to allow processing of higher grade material in the mills. Stockpiles increase or decrease depending on current mine plans. Stockpile reserves are reported separately where tonnes exceed 10,000 and are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves.

Attributable Lead Resources (1)(2) – December 31, 2020, Metric Units Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated

Resource (3) Inferred Resource Newmont Tonnage Grade Lead Tonnage Grade Lead Tonnage Grade Lead Tonnage Grade Lead Deposits/Districts Share (x1000 tonnes) (Pb%) (tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Pb%) (tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Pb%) (tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Pb%) (tonnes) North America Peñasquito, Mexico 100 % 34,900 0.30 % 100,000 241,900 0.27 % 660,000 276,800 0.28 % 760,000 150,900 0.27 % 400,000 TOTAL NEWMONT 34,900 0.30 % 100,000 241,900 0.27 % 660,000 276,800 0.28 % 760,000 150,900 0.27 % 400,000

(1) Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. (2) Resources for 2020 and 2019 were estimated at a lead price of $1.10 and $1.15 per pound, respectively. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000. (3) Measured and Indicated Resources (combined) are equivalent to Mineralized Material disclosed in Newmont’s Form 10-K filing.

Attributable Molybdenum Reserves (1) Metric Units December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Proven Reserves Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Newmont Tonnage (2) Grade Molybdenum (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Molybdenum (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Molybdenum (3) Metallurgical Tonnage (2) Grade Molybdenum (3) Deposits/Districts Share (x1000 tonnes) (Mo %) (Tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Mo %) (Tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Mo %) (Tonnes) Recovery (x1000 tonnes) (Mo %) (Tonnes) South America NuevaUnión, Chile (4) 50.00 % — — 776,900 0.02 % 120,000 776,900 0.02 % 120,000 48 % 776,900 0.02 % 120,000 TOTAL NEWMONT — — 776,900 0.02 % 120,000 776,900 0.02 % 120,000 48 % 776,900 0.02 % 120,000

(1) See footnote (1) to the Gold Reserves table above. Molybdenum reserves were estimated based on a molybdenum price set by NuevaUnión joint venture. (2) See footnote (2) to the Gold Reserves table above. Tonnages are rounded to nearest 100,000. (3) See footnote (3) to the Gold Reserves table above. Tonnes may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10,000. (4) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by NuevaUnión joint venture.

Attributable Molybdenum Resources (1)(2) – December 31, 2020, Metric Units Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated

Resource (3) Inferred Resource Newmont Tonnage Grade Molybdenum Tonnage Grade Molybdenum Tonnage Grade Molybdenum Tonnage Grade Molybdenum Deposits/Districts Share (x1000 tonnes) (Mo%) (tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Mo%) (tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Mo%) (tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Mo%) (tonnes) South America NuevaUnión, Chile (4) 50 % 159,500 0.01 % 10,000 231,500 0.01 % 20,000 391,000 0.01 % 30,000 362,300 0.01 % 40,000 Aqua Rica, Argentina (5) 18.75 % 141,900 0.03 % 40,000 137,400 0.03 % 40,000 279,300 0.03 % 80,000 139,900 0.03 % 40,000 TOTAL NEWMONT 301,400 0.02 % 50,000 368,900 0.02 % 60,000 670,300 0.02 % 110,000 502,200 0.02 % 80,000

(1) Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. (2) Resources for NuevaUnión and Aqua Rica are estimated based on a molybdenum price set by NuevaUnión joint venture and Yamana, respectively. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000. (3) Measured and Indicated Resources (combined) are equivalent to Mineralized Material disclosed in Newmont’s Form 10-K filing. (4) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by NuevaUnión joint venture. (5) Resource estimates provided by Yamana, the operator of the Aqua Rica joint venture.

Cautionary Statement:

The “Mineral Reserves” or “reserves” disclosed in this release have been prepared in compliance with Industry Guide 7 published by the SEC. As used in this news release, the term “reserve” means that part of a mineral deposit that can be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time of the reserve determination. The term “economically,” as used in this definition, means that profitable extraction or production has been established or analytically demonstrated in a feasibility study to be viable and justifiable under reasonable investment and market assumptions. The term “legally,” as used in this definition, does not imply that all permits needed for mining and processing have been obtained or that other legal issues have been completely resolved. However, for a reserve to exist, Newmont must have a justifiable expectation, based on applicable laws and regulations, that issuance of permits or resolution of legal issues necessary for mining and processing at a particular deposit will be accomplished in the ordinary course and in a timeframe consistent with Newmont’s current mine plans. Reserves in this news release are aggregated from the proven and probable classes. The term “Proven Reserves” used in the tables of this news release means reserves for which (a) quantity is estimated from dimensions revealed in outcrops, trenches, workings or drill holes; (b) grade and/or quality are estimated from the results of detailed sampling; and (c) the sites for inspection, sampling and measurements are spaced so closely and the geologic character is sufficiently defined that size, shape, depth and mineral content of reserves are well established. The term “Probable Reserves” means reserves for which quantity and grade are estimated from information similar to that used for proven reserves, but the sites for sampling are farther apart or are otherwise less closely spaced. The degree of assurance, although lower than that for proven reserves, is high enough to assume continuity between points of observation. Newmont classifies all reserves as Probable on its development projects until a year of production has confirmed all assumptions made in the reserve estimates. Proven and Probable reserves include gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead or molybdenum attributable to Newmont’s ownership or economic interest. Proven and probable reserves were calculated using cut-off grades. The term “cutoff grade” means the lowest grade of mineralized material considered economic to process. Cut-off grades vary between deposits depending upon prevailing economic conditions, mineability of the deposit, by-products, amenability of the ore to gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead, molybdenum extraction and type of milling or leaching facilities available.

Notice for U.S. Investors:

The terms “resources” and “Measured, Indicated and Inferred resources” are used in this news release. Investors are advised that the SEC does not recognize these terms and “resources” have not been prepared in accordance with Industry Guide 7. Newmont has determined that such “resources” would be substantively the same as those prepared using the Guidelines established by the Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) and defined as “Mineral Resource”. Estimates of resources are subject to further exploration and development, are subject to additional risks, and no assurance can be given that they will eventually convert to future reserves. Inferred Resources, in particular, have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and their economic and legal feasibility. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the Inferred Resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable. Also, disclosure of contained ounces is permitted under the SME Guideline and other regulatory guidelines, such as Canada’s NI 43-101 and Australia’s JORC. However, the SEC generally requires mineral resource information in SEC-filed documents to be reported only as in-place tonnage and grade. Investors are reminded that even if significant mineralization is discovered and converted to reserves, during the time necessary to ultimately move such mineralization to production the economic feasibility of production may change. US investors are encouraged to refer to the “Proven and Probable Reserve” tables contained herein for reserves prepared in compliance with the SEC’s Industry Guide 7, and to the Company’s website for the “Proven and Probable Reserve” and “Mineralized Material tables, available at www.newmont.com and included in the Company’s Form 10-K, expected to be filed on or about February 18, 2021, on www.sec.gov . Investors are reminded that the tables presented in the Annual Report are estimates as of December 31, 2020 and were presented on an attributable basis reflecting the Company’s ownership interest at such time.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

This release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, estimates and expectations of future production, exploration outlook and expected expenditure, and operational and financial performance. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the “forward-looking statements”. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to the key assumptions set forth on page 5 hereof. For a more detailed discussion of risks and other factors that might impact future looking statements, see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), under the heading “Risk Factors”, as well as the COVID-19 related “Risk Factor” in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, filed with the SEC, available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com . Investors are also encouraged to refer to the Company’s 2020 Form 10-K, which is expected to be filed on or about February 18, 2021, with the SEC under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” for additional information, The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any “forward-looking statement,” including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on “forward-looking statements” is at investors’ own risk.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

