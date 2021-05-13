Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results
Kinross Gold Corporation has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2021. The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 16, 2021 were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting . The appointments bring membership on the Kinross Board of Directors to nine, …
Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2021.
The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 16, 2021 were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below).
The appointments bring membership on the Kinross Board of Directors to nine, following the retirement of Mr. John A. Brough, effective December 31, 2020.
Board of Directors voting results
|Nominee
|Votes for
|% for
|Votes withheld
|% withheld
|Ian Atkinson
|780,146,989
|98.77%
|9,691,955
|1.23%
|Kerry D. Dyte
|787,984,238
|99.77%
|1,854,706
|0.23%
|Glenn A. Ives
|788,340,862
|99.81%
|1,498,082
|0.19%
|Ave G. Lethbridge
|787,938,460
|99.76%
|1,900,484
|0.24%
|Elizabeth D. McGregor
|787,594,303
|99.72%
|2,244,642
|0.28%
|Catherine McLeod-Seltzer
|643,287,312
|81.45%
|146,551,632
|18.55%
|Kelly J. Osborne
|787,368,209
|99.69%
|2,470,735
|0.31%
|J. Paul Rollinson
|788,292,564
|99.80%
|1,546,381
|0.20%
|David A. Scott
|787,741,195
|99.73%
|2,097,750
|0.27%
Voting results on the other items of business at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders are as follows:
Appointment of auditors
|Votes for
|% for
|Votes withheld
|% withheld
|851,937,494
|98.54%
|12,630,831
|1.46%
Reconfirmation of Shareholder Rights Plan
|Votes for
|% for
|Votes against
|% withheld
|718,910,746
|91.02%
|70,933,553
|8.98%
“Say on Pay” resolution on executive compensation
|Votes for
|% for
|Votes against
|% withheld
|700,380,966
|88.67%
|89,460,801
|11.33%
A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR.
About Kinross Gold Corporation
Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).
Media Contact
Louie Diaz
Vice-President, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-369-6469
louie.diaz@kinross.com
__________________________________
Investor Relations Contact
Tom Elliott
Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-3390
tom.elliott@kinross.com
Source: Kinross Gold Corp.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia