IIROC Trading Resumption – PUMA
Trading resumes in: Company: Puma Exploration Inc. TSX-Venture Symbol: PUMA All Issues: Yes Resumption : 9:45 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and …
Trading resumes in:
Company: Puma Exploration Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: PUMA
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 9:45 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/07/c1893.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia