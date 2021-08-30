Gold

Investing News
.

IIROC Trading Resumption – AUC

- August 30th, 2021

Trading resumes in: Company: Goldplay Mining Inc. TSX-Venture Symbol: AUC All Issues: Yes Resumption : 2:30 PM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and …

Trading resumes in:

Company: Goldplay Mining Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: AUC

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 2:30 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/30/c5248.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Goldplay Mining

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Goldplay Mining using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

Goldplay Mining CEO: Strengthening Portuguese Portfolio with High-grade Copper-Gold Projects
Glacial Melt in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle Uncovers New Discoveries
Goldplay Mining: Now Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×