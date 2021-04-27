Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard Leveille and Dr. Craig Bow and as Technical Advisors to advise Idaho Champion on its development plans for its two exploration gold projects in IdahoBoth Mr. Leveille and Dr. Bow are technical professionals responsible for significant precious and base metals discoveries around the world but specifically in North …

Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1) (“Idaho Champion” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard Leveille and Dr. Craig Bow and as Technical Advisors to advise Idaho Champion on its development plans for its two exploration gold projects in Idaho

Both Mr. Leveille and Dr. Bow are technical professionals responsible for significant precious and base metals discoveries around the world but specifically in North America.

Richard Leveille

Richard is currently a Consulting Geologist focusing on mineral exploration in Latin America and the United States. Previously, he was the Senior Vice President of Exploration for Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold and managed the team that helped add significant copper to reserves and made the Chukarui Peki discovery in Serbia which shared the 2016 PDAC Thayer Lindsley International Mineral Discovery Award. Mr. Leveille held VP and Chief Geologist roles with Phelps Dodge in South America and worked for Kennecott Exploration in the United States and Mexico. Richard has a Masters in Geology from the University of Alaska and is regularly published on his geological interests and research.

Craig Bow

Craig is an innovative, precious-metals-oriented consulting geologist with over 40 years of experience in domestic and international exploration. Previously, he contributed to the evolution of the Stillwater PGE project from initial exploration stage to a positive production decision. He held a senior exploration position with Gold Fields Exploration Inc., where he led gold exploration programs in Central America and Canada and provided the catalyst for Gold Field’s entry into the Arctic Platinum partnership with Outokumpu. Craig also acted as gold exploration manager for Newcrest Resources in South America. Criag has a Ph.D. in Geology from the University of Oregon and was a Fulbright Scholar from to the University of Edinburgh, Scotland as well as being credited with numerous publications throughout his career.

“The pedigree that these two gentlemen bring to our technical team will position Idaho Champion beautifully to effectively approach exploration and fully understand our two excellent gold exploration assets,” stated Idaho Champion Chief Geologist, Robert Kell. “Our first focus will be to plan our approach to drilling the massive IP anomaly that was discovered at Champagne during the 2020 exploration program and it will be a privilege to have their input.”

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase 600,000 shares of the company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of five years to certain consultants in accordance with the provisions of it stock option plan.

About Idaho Champion Gold Mines Inc.

Idaho Champion is a discovery-focused gold exploration company that is committed to advancing its 100%-owned highly prospective mineral properties located in Idaho, United States. The Company’s shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol “ITKO”, on the OTCQB under the trading symbol “GLDRF”, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “1QB1”. Idaho Champion is vested in Idaho with the Baner Project in Idaho County, the Champagne Project located in Butte County near Arco, and four cobalt properties in Lemhi County in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. Idaho Champion strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder and a contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates. Idaho Champion takes its social license seriously, employing local community members and service providers at its operations whenever possible.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Jonathan Buick”

Jonathan Buick, President and CEO

For further information, please visit the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or the Company's corporate website at www.idahochamp.com.

For further information please contact:

Nicholas Konkin, Marketing and Communications

Phone: (416) 477- 7771 ext. 205

Email: nkonkin@idahochamp.com

Cautionary Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company, including suggested strike extension. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

