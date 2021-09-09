Green, Clean, Reduce, Reuse, Recharge! Green Battery Minerals Inc. is pleased to announce that it has mobilized crews to its Berkwood Graphite Project located in Quebec for the execution of an outcrops sampling program as well as completion of geophysical tests including a Beep Mat survey of Zone 3 and 4 to expand these known graphite showings. Beep Mat Surveys are a geophysical method used to detect the …

Green, Clean, Reduce, Reuse, Recharge!

Green Battery Minerals Inc. (TSXV:GEM ) ( FSE:BK2P ) ( WKN:A2QENP ) ( OTC:GBMIF) (“Green Battery” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has mobilized crews to its Berkwood Graphite Project located in Quebec for the execution of an outcrops sampling program as well as completion of geophysical tests including a Beep Mat survey of Zone 3 and 4 to expand these known graphite showings. Beep Mat Surveys are a geophysical method used to detect the magnetic susceptibility and relative Electromagnetic (EM) conductivity along with GPS location, and particularly effective to locate graphite formation accompanied with sulphides. The Company has successfully used Beep Mat Survey tests on other zones and successfully discovered new graphitic outcrops as well as aided in determining direction and size of the graphitic outcrops.

In addition to geophysical surveys three surface samples of material were taken each from outcropping bedrock and about 3- 4 meters apart from each other. It would appear that this conductive unit locally contains considerable graphite. Limited prospecting laterally did not pick up the graphitic extension, but it could be stripped relatively easily as it is high ground and adjacent to the road. More work is warranted and oriented easterly zones along strike topography rises and should be prospected, the lateral extension of this interesting outcrop was only partially covered by the Beep Mat.



Picture 1: Graphite sample from outcrop on zone 4



Picture 2: Graphite sample from outcrop on zone 4

Beep mat traverses on Zone 3 suggests that the overburden coverage and depth in this area is slightly thicker, potentially masking Beep Mat Response. Review of historic GPS tracks and beep Mat data helped to target areas of shallower overburden and elevated Beep Mat Response. Two bedrock samples subsequently obtained appear to contain low grade graphitic material. Overall, there is very little bedrock and the overburden coverage and depth in this area is thicker, masking Beep Mat Response. We are very pleased that work has been done to further confirm and expand the graphitic outcrops on zones 3 and 4.

Tom Yingling, President and CEO state s, “ We are very pleased to report the successful Beep Mat Survey results as well as confirm the presence of outcropping graphite at zones 3 and zones 4. All new information helps us work towards an overall plan and goal to enhance and expand our already known high grade natural clean graphite resource. The confirmation of graphite in these two zones also gives the Company two new potential drill targets. Permitting and sourcing a drill is continuing for the planned expanded drill program on zones 1 and 6. Drill rigs are in huge demand in Canada and especially in Quebec. We look forward to an early Fall drill program which should help add to the already proven resource and move the Company towards increasing the value of a PEA that we are working on.”

Qualified Person: Mr. Dave Kelsch, P.Geo. is a Qualified Person ( “QP” ) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, and he has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About the Company: Green Battery Minerals is managed by a team with over 150 years collectively with a proven track record of not just finding numerous mines but building and operating them too. The Green Battery Mineral management team’s most recent success is the discovery of the Berkwood Graphite resource in Northern Quebec. Green Battery Mineral owns this asset 100 percent and the Company’s shareholders should benefit from this asset as the demand for Graphite for electric vehicles increases significantly.

‘Thomas Yingling’

President, CEO & Director

