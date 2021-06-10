Green, Clean, Reduce, Reuse, Recharge! June 10th, 2021 – TheNewswiire – VANCOUVER, B.C. Green Battery Minerals Inc. i s pleased to announce that it has received its Environmental Gap Analysis report completed by Norda Stelo Collective Ingenuity of Quebec for Green Battery’s road accessible Berkwood Graphite project located in Northern Quebec. Conclusions from the gap analysis. -Most of the data required is …

June 10th, 2021 – TheNewswiire – VANCOUVER, B.C. Green Battery Minerals Inc. ( TSXV:GEM, FSE: BK2P, WKN: A2QENP, ( OTC:GBMIF ) (“Green Battery” or the “Company”) i s pleased to announce that it has received its , Environmental Gap Analysis report (“EGA”) completed by Norda Stelo Collective Ingenuity (“Norda Stelo”) of Quebec for Green Battery’s road accessible Berkwood Graphite project , located in Northern Quebec.

Conclusions from the gap analysis.

-Most of the data required is already available collectively from government agencies.

-Most of the data and information contained within the Mason Graphite EIA is considered to be relevant and helpful in providing a context and background for an eventual EIA for the study area.

However, this data is dated (data collected before 2015) and therefore would need to be updated in order to comply with the requirements of the Directive (such as weather records after 2015).

-No particular issues noted.

This report identifies the environmental surveys or studies that would be required to eventually prepare an

Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study which conforms to the Directive of the Ministère de

l’Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques (MELCC). This report will then be part of the PEA (Preliminary Economic Assessment) which will allow the Company to put a preliminary projected value on its resource . It presents and analyses the information publicly available about the study area and also the information presented in the Mason Graphite EIA (Hatch 2015) of the Lac Gueret Project to determine the gaps and studies that would be required for an EIA of the potential Berkwood graphite Project.

The GAP report outlines what is already known environmentally in the area and what new items are required for us to move towards our PEA. This report helps with the planning of potentially building a mine and will bring us one step closer to possible production.

We are very pleased that most of the environmental work has been done and it outlines what work will need to be completed. We are now working on the outstanding reports and coordinating the process to complete them.

Norda Stelo is an independent engineering consulting firm that was founded in Quebec in 1963. They specialize in integrated projects from planning and design, to construction. Social, economic and environmental considerations are built into their daily operations as well as the projects in which they are involved in. For their clients, this commitment means sustainable, cost-effective and socially acceptable projects. These concerns are also reflected in Norda Stelo’s support for various social causes.

Vanessa Viera, Ph D Biologist of Norda Stelo states:

Most of the data and information contained within the Mason Graphite EIA is considered to be relevant and helpful in providing a context and background for an eventual EIA for the study area. However, this data is dated (data collected before 2015) and therefore would need to be updated in order to comply with the requirements of the Directive.

This EGA report will be required for producing an ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT STUDY conformed to the Directive of the Ministère de l’Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques (MELCC)1 .

Tom Yingling, President and CEO state s, “ We are very pleased to report the successful completion of the Company’s Environmental Gap Analysis report. This is a key step in working towards our PEA as well as getting closer to the decision to mine. Norda Stelo’s team did an exceptional job but this is no real surprise as they did extensive work with our neighbour, Mason Graphite so they are very familiar with the project area already. Norda Stelo’s familiarity with the area saved the Company time and money. Norda Stelo’s strict use and guidance to ESG policies also supports Green Battery’s commitment to adhere to strict ESG policies.”

Qualified Person: Mr. Dave Kelsch, P.Geo. is a Qualified Person ( “QP” ) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, and he has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

Further to the Company’s press release dated April 14, 2021 the Company has now received approval to pay a finder’s fee to CM-Equity AG of $39,600 cash and 198,000 Warrants exercisable for 2 years at $0.50 pursuant to the private placement that closed on April 14, 2021.

About the Company: Green Battery Minerals is managed by a team with over 150 years collectively with a proven track record of not just finding numerous mines but building and operating them too. The Green Battery Mineral management team’s most recent success is the discovery of the Berkwood Graphite resource in Northern Quebec. Green Battery Mineral owns this asset 100 percent and the Company’s shareholders should benefit from this asset as the demand for Graphite for electric vehicles increases significantly.

