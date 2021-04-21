Green, Clean, Recharge, Reduce, Environment first. Green Battery Minerals Inc. i s pleased to announce that it has applied for and received an OTCQB Markets Group symbol, and to be eventually traded on the OTCQB Market under the new ticker symbol . The OTCQB is a marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and …

(TheNewswire)

Green, Clean, Recharge, Reduce, Environment first.

Green Battery Minerals Inc. ( TSXV:GEM ) ( FSE:BK2P ) ( WKN:A2QENP ) ( OTC:GBMIF ) (“Green Battery” or the “Company”) i s pleased to announce that it has applied for and received an OTCQB Markets Group symbol, and to be eventually traded on the OTCQB Market under the new ticker symbol (“GBMIF”).

The OTCQB is a marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

KEY BENEFITS

Efficient Market Standards: Multiple reporting standards give companies the flexibility to control reporting costs and complexity, while still providing investors with a premium market for their securities.

Better Information: OTCQB is recognized by the SEC as an established public market. Their platform enables companies to provide current public information that investors need to analyze, value and trade a security.

Visibility: A large network of data distributors and media partners ensures that trade data, news and disclosure are available to broker-dealers, market data providers, and investors.

Better Trading: Investors get an exchange-comparable information experience, with convenient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure.

Real-Time Level 2 Quotes : Provide investors with insight into your available liquidity and depth of market in your security, including all broker-dealer bid & ask prices and sizes.

Blue Sky : Being Blue Sky compliant in states where your investors reside may help increase liquidity and expand investment advisors’ ability to research and recommend your security.

The common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “GEM” and on the Frankfurt exchange under the symbols FSE: BK2P, WKN: A2QENP .

Tom Yingling, President & CEO of Green Battery Minerals Inc will be Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase VIRTURL 2021 show case. Please join us.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Thursday, April 22, 2021

Time: 2:30 PM Eastern Time ( 11:30 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast URL Link: : https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40906

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Green Battery Minerals Inc, and to watch Tom Yingling presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can’t make the live presentation, all company presentations “webcasts” will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab “Agenda”: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About the Company: Green Battery Minerals is managed by a team with over 150 years collectively with a proven track record of not just finding numerous mines but building and operating them too. The Green Battery Mineral management team’s most recent success is the discovery of the Berkwood Graphite resource in Northern Quebec. Green Battery Mineral owns this asset 100 percent and the Company’s shareholders should benefit from this asset as the demand for Graphite for electric vehicles increases significantly.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Green Battery Minerals lnc.

‘Thomas Yingling’

President, CEO & Director

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

or 1-604-343-7740

info@greenbatteryminerals.com www.greenbatteryminerals.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.