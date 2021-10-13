TSXV:AUC), is pleased to announce that it has completed an initial field program on its two properties known as “Big Frank” and “Goldstorm South” . The properties are located in the western Chilcotin District of southwestern British Columbia and have district scale potential for both high-grade epithermal and orogenic gold and copper-gold porphyry deposits . The Big Frank Project lies 30 km north of the head of …

TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(FRA:9FY), (the “Company” or “Goldplay”), is pleased to announce that it has completed an initial field program on its two properties (together, the “Properties”) known as “Big Frank” and “Goldstorm South” (formerly referred to as Niut Mountain”). The properties are located in the western Chilcotin District of southwestern British Columbia (see Figure 1) and have district scale potential for both high-grade epithermal and orogenic gold and copper-gold porphyry deposits (see previous News Release dated August 31, 2021). The Big Frank Project lies 30 km north of the head of Knight Inlet with logging road access to the Hoodoo South showing in the western Project area and is 70 km southwest of a year-round helicopter base at Bluff Lake (Figure 1). The Goldstorm South Project is situated within 4 km from road access and 20 km southeast of the helicopter base

The combined 6-day field program consisted of the collection of 442 rock and soil samples by 4 geologists across the 20 km long Big Frank and 8 km long Goldstorm South Projects. Sample locations are shown on Figures 2 and 3, respectively. Results are pending, but will be released when received.

Catalin Kilofliski, Goldplay Mining President & CEO stated : “We quickly and effectively moved from signing a deal on these district scale properties on August 30, 2021, to a one-week due diligence, exploration and sampling program between September 1 and 7th. This work included the collection of 442 samples and the confirmation of district scale potential with large alteration systems. We have posted several short videos on our website taken during the property exams which help to demonstrate this potential. We eagerly await the assay results, are continuing the compilation of the districts and are preparing for next year’s field programs.”

At the Big Frank Property (9,470.8 hectares) , which covers a 15 kilometre long favourable geological trend , a total of 165 soil samples and 114 rock samples were taken over a 4 day period (Figure 2). Field crews completed initial investigations over the Hoodoo North, Confederation Glacier (Southeast Lancers Mountain area) and Hannah/Big Frank mineral occurrences. Sampling programs not only focussed on the confirmation of historical results, such as historical channel samples averaging 85 g/t gold, 51 g/t Ag and >1% copper over 2.0 metres at Hannah, talus fine samples with 1,550 ppb gold at Confederation and a combined approximate 1 km 2 open ended soil anomaly (incorporates >100 ppb Au, >500 ppm Cu, >4 ppm Ag and >25 ppm Mo) at Hoodoo North, but also around the margins of the occurrences (in areas exposed by recent glacial retreat) to potentially expand the target areas.

At the Goldstorm South Property (2,379 hectares) , which covers an 8 kilometre long alteration trend , a total of 100 soil samples and 63 rock samples were taken over a 2 day period with field crews conducting initial investigations over the Niut Mountain, Fly and Harvey Gold occurrences (Figure 3). Similar to the work at Big Frank, sampling was conducted to not only confirm previous historical showing areas but also to potentially expand them. Copper occurrences were visually confirmed in the Fly Showing area over a 200 metre area and quartz vein float and subcrop up to 2 metres in size were newly located (Travler zone) as much as 1.5 kilometers northwest along trend of the Harvey Gold area (Photo 1). The new quartz vein showings have not been documented previously in the public records and reports and attest to the underexplored nature of the project, especially for orogenic gold associated with large scale regional faults. The gold zones (Harvey Gold, Fly Creek and the newly discovered Travler, appear to be related to the Niut Mountain fault, a subsidiary of the Tchaikazan fault, which represents the northwesterly extension of the fault system associated with mineralization within the economically important, orogenic type Bralorne gold camp.

Figure 1: Regional Geology, Mineral Claims and Properties, West Chilcotin, Southwest BC.

Figure 2: Big Frank Property 2021 Sample Locations and Historical Highlights over Geology

Figure 3: Goldstorm South Property 2021 Sample Locations and Historical Highlights

Jean Pautler, P.Geo., a qualified person with respect to NI 43-101, examined the Big Frank and Goldstorm South properties during the September, 2021 exploration program and reviewed the technical information in this news release.

Goldplay Mining is a Canadian public company listed on TSXV and in US on OTCQB. Goldplay holds large district scale gold, and copper-gold projects located in BC’s Golden Triangle and southwestern BC with potential for world class mineral discoveries. The Company also holds several brownfield gold, and copper-gold projects located in Portugal with near term mining potential.

