GCM Mining Corp. announced today multiple high-grade intercepts from the latest 130 diamond drill holes, totaling 30,714 meters, from the 2021 in-mine and near-mine drilling programs, as well as 28 diamond drill holes, totaling 6,946 meters, from the 2021 brownfield drilling programs at its Segovia Operations. The Company also announced the assay results from 8 additional kick-off diamond drill holes from the ...

GCM:CA