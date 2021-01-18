Blue Star Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that Mr. Darren Lindsay has been appointed as Vice President Exploration effective today.Darren is a professional geologist with over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration across four continents with a focus on orogenic gold systems. He graduated from the University of British Columbia with a B.Sc. honours degree in geology and before that earned a B.Sc. honours …

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (“Blue Star” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Darren Lindsay has been appointed as Vice President Exploration effective today.

Darren is a professional geologist with over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration across four continents with a focus on orogenic gold systems. He graduated from the University of British Columbia with a B.Sc. honours degree in geology and before that earned a B.Sc. honours degree in biochemistry from Carleton University. In addition to over 15 years working in the Slave Structural Province with BHP Minerals, Inmet Mining, Miramar Hope Bay, Newmont and NxGold, Darren has also worked on orogenic gold deposits in Ontario, Guyana, Ghana and western Australia.

Grant Ewing, CEO of Blue Star added, “We are very pleased to have Darren join our team in a senior exploration role. His strong technical background and ability to manage large scale exploration programs, as well as his direct involvement with significant gold discoveries in Nunavut are key attributes that he will bring to our Company. In addition, Darren’s strong leadership skills will be very beneficial as Blue Star continues to develop and prioritize targets for drill testing at its highly prospective Nunavut gold projects”.

Darren was directly involved with and led teams for belt-scale exploration, resource expansions, and feasibility level studies of gold deposits in the Hope Bay Belt, Nunavut, the Beardmore-Geraldton Belt and the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt, Ontario. He was a key member of the team that defined prospective stratigraphy hosting the northern deposits of the Hope Bay Belt that led to the targeting and substantial expansion of the mineral resources leading to the purchase of Miramar Hope Bay by Newmont. His team at Kodiak Exploration defined the resources of the Hercules deposit, discovered a large lower grade gold system at Adel Lake and recognised the potential of the Magino mine to become a core multi-million ounce asset for Kodiak Exploration which went on to rebrand and ultimately be acquired by Argonaut Gold.

More recently Darren has continued to focus on identifying highly prospective gold targets including introducing the Lewiston District gold system in Wyoming to Visionary Gold Corp, defining the Prinsep gold prospect in the Pilbara for International Consolidated Uranium, and identifying the prospective NewFind Gold project in the Eastern Goldfields of western Australia for a private Vancouver based exploration company.

Mr. Lindsay is a registered professional geoscientist in British Columbia and registered professional geoscientist (licensee) in Nunavut/NT.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a Vancouver-based gold and silver company focused on exploration and development within Nunavut, Canada. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Property lease, an advanced gold and silver project, and the highly prospective Hood River gold concessions that are contiguous with the Ulu mining lease. The combined properties total approximately 9,000 ha of prospective mineral claims within which the Company has a significant high-grade gold resource on the Ulu lease, and numerous high-grade gold occurrences and priority targets throughout the Ulu and Hood River properties.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP. For further information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

