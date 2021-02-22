B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results after the North American markets close on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 , at 10:00 am PDT / 1:00 pm EDT . You may access the call by dialing the operator at +1 (647) 427-7450 (local or international) or toll free at +1 (888) 231-8191 prior to the scheduled start time or you may listen to the call via webcast by clicking: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1493/39662 . A playback version will be available for two weeks after the call at +1 (416) 849-0833 (local or international) or toll free at +1 (855) 859-2056 (passcode 9676547).

About B2Gold

B2Gold is a low-cost, international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali , Namibia and the Philippines , and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali , Colombia , Burkina Faso , Finland and Uzbekistan .

On Behalf of B2GOLD CORP.

” Clive T. Johnson ”

President & Chief Executive Officer

For more information on B2Gold, please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact:

Ian MacLean Katie Bromley Vice President, Investor Relations Manager, Investor Relations & Public Relations +1 604-681-8371 +1 604-681-8371 imaclean@b2gold.com kbromley@b2gold.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b2gold-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-conference-call-and-webcast-details-301232244.html

SOURCE B2Gold Corp.