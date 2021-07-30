– Getting Diamonds in Ragnarok X just got a lot more convenient for players in Southeast Asia .

Nuverse, the developer of Ragnarok X: Next Generation , has partnered with Coda Payments to provide a fast and easy way for players to top up their accounts.

Now players can buy Diamonds in a range of denominations for Ragnarok X on the Codashop platform. By making a single API connection to Codashop, Nuverse has made it possible for gamers to pay using over 50 popular local payment methods and for some of the biggest brands in Southeast Asia to contribute to the game’s continued success by promoting it to their users.

Coda Payments is the second-fastest-growing fintech company in Asia-Pacific , according to the Financial Times . Its platform, Codashop, supports over 250 safe and convenient payment methods.

“We are excited about this partnership and more opportunities in the future with Nuverse,” says Philippe Limes , CEO of Coda Payments. ” Ragnarok X players now have access to a wide array of payment channels, which will drive Nuverse’s growth in Southeast Asia .”

About Ragnarok X: Next Generation

A brand new instalment of the globally acclaimed Ragnarok Online gaming series, Ragnarok X: Next Generation has officially launched in Southeast Asia .

Licensed by Gravity and with all the immersive gameplay of the original, the team behind Ragnarok X: Next Generation has added new sequences of award-winning features whilst maintaining the charm of the original world that players have come to know and love. Some of the updates include:

A graphically enhanced, limitless 3D world that players can explore to the fullest

40+ real-time animations with exciting sub-quests and immersive backstories

A host of new characters, secret side stories, bonus items, and relics to be found

About Codashop and Coda Payments

Founded in 2011, Coda Payments ( www.codapayments.com ) helps digital content providers monetize their products and services in more than thirty markets. Publishers of leading games like Moonton ( Mobile Legends: Bang Bang ), Garena ( Free Fire ) and Tencent ( PUBG Mobile ), streaming platforms like beIN , and Bigo Live , apps like Tinder , and video-on-demand platforms like Viu have all integrated with Coda Payments to accept and process online payments.

About Nuverse

Dedicated to providing fun and inspiring experiences for every gamer, Nuverse is a globally recognized game development and publishing company. Founded in 2019, the company is a leading publisher behind some of the biggest games in the market today, including Ragnarok X: Next Generation , Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade , and Naruto: Slugfest .

About Gravity

Gravity is a widely regarded online/mobile games developer and publisher. Established in 2000, Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok: Online , is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan , and is currently commercially offered in 93 markets and countries across the world. Gravity is proud to be the official licensor of Ragnarok X: Next Generation .

For more information about Codashop or the official launch of Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Southeast Asia , please visit its website and/or social media pages.

