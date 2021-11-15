Ubisoft invites the media to a press conference during which it will announce the details of its Ambition 2030 plan.

The announcement will be attended by Mr. Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development, Mrs. Geneviève Hébert, Member for Saint-François, Mrs. Evelyne Beaudin , Mayor of Sherbrooke , and Mr. Yves Guillemot, Co-Founder and CEO of Ubisoft.

Press Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Time: Doors open 10 a.m.; conference starts 10:30 a.m.

Location: City of Sherbrooke

Reporters who would like to attend in person must mandatorily confirm their presence and submit a request for accreditation by sending their name and email address by 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 , to: antoine.leduc-labelle@ubisoft.com .

The event’s exact address will be sent out with media accreditations confirmations. Only duly accredited media representatives will be admitted.

Everyone who intends to be present at the location of the event will have to present their vaccination passport using the Vaxicode application, a printout or a PDF presented on a mobile device. Please note that regardless of the format of the proof of vaccination presented, photo ID will be requested. Procedural masks will also be mandatory.

Individuals who would like to attend the press conference must not present any symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 and must not have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

The press conference will be broadcast on Zoom for media who are unable to attend in person.

About Ubisoft

