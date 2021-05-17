LeoVegas announces launch in the USA

LeoVegas has entered into an agreement to launch the LeoVegas brand in New Jersey, USA . The State of New Jersey will mark the company’s first establishment in the USA . LeoVegas will launch with its proprietary technical platform to ensure a world-class gaming experience. The company expects to be able to accept its first US customers during the first half of 2022.

In pace with expectations that the American market will become the world’s largest regulated gaming market, LeoVegas is now establishing operations in the USA . LeoVegas will now offer online casino in the state of New Jersey through an agreement with Caesars Entertainment which provides market access.

LeoVegas will use its proprietary technical platform, Rhino, for its establishment in the USA . This strategic choice gives the company full control over the product and will enable a unique and competitive gaming experience for American customers. As part of the process of launching LeoVegas in the USA , the company’s platform will be certified by the regulatory authorities in New Jersey .

Gustaf Hagman , Group CEO LeoVegas, comments: “We are proud to finally be able to share our plans to establish ourselves in the USA . We think the time and partner are right to launch ‘The King of Casino’ in the USA . The American market has immense growth potential, and players are just now discovering online gaming. In the USA , too, we will focus on what we are best at – offering an innovative, world-class gaming experience directly in mobile phones. Establishing ourselves with our proprietary platform is a strategic decision, and we know from other markets that having full control over our technology is a key competitive advantage.”

The New Jersey gaming market

The State of New Jersey has a population of approximately 9 million and was one of the first US states to legalise online gaming in 2018. New Jersey’s online gaming market is today the largest in the USA , with revenue of over USD 1 billion in 2020. Today the market has more than 20 brands offering online casino in the state, and gaming tax is 17.5% of Gross Gaming Revenue.

RHINO – LeoVegas’ technical platform

LeoVegas’ technical platform, Rhino, and is one of the leading platforms in the world. It is fully ported to Google Cloud for scalability and stability. The platform is developed for multiple brands and currently handles more than ten brands and is licensed for seven jurisdictions. Rhino handles more than 60 game integrations from casino providers (both directly and via aggregators), sports books and more than 30 payment service providers including support for Open Banking.

