InterVivo Solutions Inc. (“InterVivo” or “IVS” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian contract research organization providing preclinical in vivo research services that enable the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries to develop new products and therapies for neuropsychiatric and neurological diseases, is pleased to announce that it has entered a co-development agreement with Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (“Mindset”) to co-develop a new translational testing platform that will set the performance standards for breakthrough psychedelic medicines.

The psychedelics industry requires a standardized reference data set to identify and develop medicines with enhanced therapeutic benefit and improved safety and pharmacological profiles. InterVivo and Mindset intend to establish the first comprehensive psychedelics benchmark reference data set by evaluating a broad range of psychedelic drugs through a proprietary program of in vivo tests conducted at InterVivo’s leading edge facility. The Cooperative Psychedelics Evaluation Platform (“COPE”) will be an invaluable tool to guide the development of next-generation psychedelic compounds and improve patentability and value in new molecule drug assets. InterVivo and Mindset intend to make COPE available to InterVivo clients pursuing psychedelics drug development projects, with first data sets to be available by June 12th, 2021.

The project will be co-led by IVS’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Guy Higgins, and VP R&D, Dr. Inés de Lannoy, and will focus on establishing both pharmacological and pharmacokinetics data sets using sophisticated behavioural assays as well as state-of-the art in vivo sampling and analytical techniques. Mindset Pharma will co-sponsor the project and will incorporate the testing technology and data sets into their own lead optimization programs.

Dr. Guy Higgins, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of the Company and a Scientific Advisory Board member of Mindset, commented: “To design better and safer drugs, we must carefully establish the limitations of the current psychedelics. The combination of our behavioural pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and early (non-GLP) safety expertise puts us in an excellent position to characterise these for the purpose of identifying improved molecules, both for standard-dosing and micro-dosing purpose. Our ultimate aim is to bring significant value to our sponsors who are active in this field.”

James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset commented: “We are excited to partner with InterVivo in this innovative initiative. We believe that the COPE platform will be a unique asset and will create significant value for the emerging psychedelics drug development market. We expect that the data from COPE will help both Mindset and the broader psychedelics field to identify specific pharmacological improvements, strengthen IP rights, and achieve key development milestones faster and more cost-effectively.”

About InterVivo Solutions Inc.

InterVivo Solutions Inc. (IVS) is Canada’s top neuroscience contract research organization, offering translational research services with a focus on next-generation neuroscience drug discovery. IVS offers in vivo proof of concept efficacy, drug metabolism, pharmacokinetics and early safety research studies for a global client base.

www.intervivo.com

About Mindset Pharma Inc.

Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established to develop next generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin along with its own proprietary compounds.

www.mindsetpharma.com.

