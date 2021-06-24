Grover Gaming Continues Expansion!

Grover Gaming, Inc. announced today that it is opening a new game development studio in Wilmington, North Carolina .

“Even though we have added over 100 new employees in the past eighteen months, we are still making every effort to hire quality people every day,” said Garrett Blackwelder , President of Grover Gaming. “Fortunately, the pandemic did not slow down our hiring last year, and we firmly believe that having a game studio in Wilmington will enable us to expand our development team at a faster pace.”

Grover Gaming’s new game studio in Wilmington will consist of six different game development teams. Each team will include 3D Artists, Game Developers/Programmers, Quality Assurance Professionals, and Quality Testers. Additionally, the Studio Leadership team will consist of a Studio General Manager, Art Director, Director of Game Design, and Director of Game Development.

“This expansion really makes sense for us,” according to Kevin Morse , Director of Market Development. ” Wilmington is growing as fast as we are, and we know that having an independent game studio there will allow us to continue to attract top-notch talent.” He added, “We have every confidence that Wilmington and New Hanover County will continue the great job they have been doing!”

“These positions are posted at GroverGaming.com/careers , and we are hiring now,” said Gerren Brown , Director of Human Resources for Grover Gaming.

Grover Gaming develops software, game content and gaming systems for lotteries and charitable gaming jurisdictions, and is licensed in Ohio , New Hampshire , The Commonwealth of Kentucky , North Dakota , South Dakota , Montana , Wyoming , Washington , Ontario Canada , and The Commonwealth of Virginia.

Inc. magazine recently recognized Grover Gaming as 194 th in its list of the top 500 fastest-growing companies in America.

