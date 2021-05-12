Gaming

G5 Entertainment has submitted its new free-to-play game Hidden Epee for review

- May 12th, 2021

G5 Entertainment has submitted its new free-to-play hidden object game Hidden Epee for review to the Apple App Store. The game will be limited to Russia . Hidden Epee is developed by Deep Shadow Games Limited and G5 acts as a publisher.

In Hidden Epee, players embark on a mystery-filled mission to Paris during the Age of Enlightenment to help solve a series of unexplained eclipses that have fallen over the City. As players challenge their skills in unravelling hidden object scenes and unlocking new puzzles, they can enjoy the picturesque locations that reimagines life in 17 th century France .

For additional information, please contact:

Vlad Suglobov, CEO
investor@g5e.com

Stefan Wikstrand , CFO
+46 76 00 11 115

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10169/3345329/1416487.pdf

G5 Entertainment submitted new free-to-play game Hidden Epee

