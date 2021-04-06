David Paschkes Appointed Executive Vice President of Sports and eSports Partnerships

Jason Rogers Promoted to Vice President Corporate Development & Partnerships

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: GAME; OTCQB: MLLLF) (“Engine Media” or the “Company”) announced today that they have appointed David Paschkes as Executive Vice President of Sports and eSports Partnerships, effective immediately. In his role, he will be responsible for developing and expanding relationships across the sports and esports marketplace to create additional revenue streams and opportunities for promotion and development of Engine Media.

Separately, Jason Rogers has been promoted to Vice President of Corporate Development & Partnerships. Since joining Engine Media, Jason has been the lead on corporate integration initiatives among Engine Media’s assets since its tri-party merger of Frankly Media, Torque Esports, and WinView Games in May of 2020. In his new role, Jason will lead Corporate M&A, Business Development and Strategic Planning across Engine’s assets. Jason will also continue to work with each of the businesses to drive their strategic growth initiatives forward.

“We are excited to have David join Engine Media as EVP of Sports and eSports Partnerships and to elevate Jason into his role in Corporate Development and Partnerships,” said Lou Schwartz , Chief Executive Officer of Engine Media. “David played an important role in leading CBS Experiences where he fostered relationships in college and professional sports with leagues and teams that brought together live events and technology to drive new experiences for consumers, he has the right combination of entrepreneurial drive, relationships and leadership to help Engine Media advance its business.”

Schwartz added, “Jason’s been a critical part of our integration efforts and positioned us to capitalize on opportunities across all of our Engine Media assets.”

Background on David Paschkes

Paschkes joins Engine Media from CBS Experiences (‘CBSX’), the Company’s experiential events division, where he was Executive Vice President and Managing Director. He led the group’s efforts to expand CBS’ programming and properties reach through live, entertaining and immersive experiences.

Prior to joining CBSX in November 2018 , he worked at Conde Nast as Vice President, Agency and Partnerships and as Vice President of Revenue supporting 28 different brands including GQ , Wired, Pitchfork and Golf Digest . He expanded relationships with advertisers and agency holding companies while partnering with the company’s programmatic, social and video teams to evangelize and sell Conde Nast’s solutions in the marketplace.

Paschkes entrepreneurial experience includes serving as Chief Executive Officer of DIDiT, Inc, a company he founded in 2014, where he guided the product strategy and development for iOS mobile apps and websites as well as secured content distribution relationships with major brands including Conde Nast, Time Inc., Hearst , Thrillist, CBS Local and Mashable. He has also held senior executive positions at TouchTunes, VEVO, Fantasy Sports Ventures, Yahoo! and Univision over his 20-plus year career in digital media.

He received a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and International Business from The Pennsylvania State University .

Background on Jason Rogers

Previously, Rogers worked at American Express in their Enterprise Growth Group, serving as Chief of Staff to the VP of Emerging Payment Solutions Marketing & Partner Management. In addition to leading many of the day-to-day operations, Rogers led numerous operational and financial work streams that resulted in the successful sale of the division. Rogers earned American Express’s Chairman’s Award for his outstanding contributions to the organization.

While earning his MBA from Columbia Business School (Dean’s Honors, ’20), Rogers spent time at Disney Streaming Services; TriBeCa Early Stage Partners, a Venture Capital group predominantly focused on early stage FinTech companies in NYC, as an Associate leading company diligence; and LiveLike, a virtual reality and fan engagement platform start-up based in NYC, as a member of the business development and product team.

About Engine Media Holdings, Inc.

Engine Media Holdings Inc. is traded publicly under the ticker symbol (TSX-V: GAME) (OTCQB: MLLLF). The organization is focused on developing premium consumer experiences and unparalleled technology and content solutions for partners in the esports, news and gaming industry. The company’s subsidiaries include Stream Hatchet; the global leader in gaming video distribution analytics; Eden Games , a premium video game developer and publisher with numerous console and mobile gaming franchises; WinView Games, an industry innovator in audience second screen play-along gaming during live events; UMG, an end-to-end competitive esports platform enabling the professional and amateur esport community with tournaments, matches and award nominating content; and Frankly Media, a digital publishing platform empowering broadcasters to create, distribute and monetize content across all channels. Engine Media generates revenue through a combination of direct-to-consumer and subscription fees; streaming technology and data SaaS-based offerings; programmatic advertising and sponsorships. To date, the combined companies’ clients have included more than 1,200 television, print and radio brands, dozens of gaming and technology companies, and have connectivity into hundreds of millions of homes around the world through their content, distribution and technology services.

