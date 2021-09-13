– Halo Infinite is coming December 8 and Kellogg’s® Snack brands Pringles ®, Cheez-It ®, Pop-Tarts ® and Bear Naked ® are here to help you blast your way through multiplayer thanks to Double XP. Whether you’re hopping into the Arena or barreling through Big Team Battle, Kellogg’s is here to help you grow your Spartan’s legend any way you want with an incredible Double XP offer on select packages of popular Cheez-It Grooves Pop-Tarts Pringles and Bear Naked products from September 15 through the end of the year.

The release of Halo Infinite marks the long-awaited return of the Master Chief and Halo’s beloved and groundbreaking multiplayer. Kellogg’s is excited to partner with Halo as their player-first philosophy for the multiplayer experience lines up perfectly with the fan-centric approach to providing gamers the flavors they crave, when they crave it most. The partnership aims to celebrate gamers as they gear up for more intense matches, epic flag-caps, and game-winning plays on Xbox consoles and PC.

“With the return of one of gaming’s most iconic franchises, we wanted to make sure fans were well-supplied for all their late-night battles,” explained Zion Doran , Kellogg’s Senior Director, Integrated Promotions & Partnerships. “It’s time to go fight, Spartans, so grab a box of Cheez-It Grooves or Pop-Tarts , a can of Pringles , or a bag of Bear Naked granola with your Battle Rifles and we’ll see you online.”

From September 15-January 31 , fans can purchase specially marked Halo Infinite packages of Pringles , Pop-Tarts , Cheez-It Grooves and Bear Naked products. To gain Double XP, fans can upload their receipts to https://www.kfr.com/HaloInfiniteDoubleXP within 30 days of purchase. The packaging is available at national retail and grocery stores.

Terms & Conditions: Halo Infinite Double XP League Promotion

Abbreviated Terms and Conditions. Begins 9/15/21 and ends 1/31/22. Open to legal residents of US & DC, 16+ and are members of KFR. Subject to complete terms. For participating products & complete terms, go to www.KFR.com/HaloInfiniteDoubleXP . Void where prohibited. 2XP requires Halo Infinite (available separately – for game release details see www.halowaypoint.com ) and play on Xbox consoles requires Xbox Live Gold (membership sold separately). Limit 120 promotion codes per KFR member/account. Upload receipt by 3/2/22; redeem code by 3/31/22. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square , Battle Creek, MI 49016. Microsoft is not a Sponsor of this offer. Halo Infinite – ESRB rated T (Teen): May contain content inappropriate for children. Visit www.esrb.org for rating information.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats ®, Kashi®, RXBAR ®, MorningStar Farms ® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion , comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg’s® Better Days purpose platform, we’re helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com .

For further information: Kellogg’s Media Hotline, (269) 961-3799, media.hotline@kellogg.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/customize-your-spartan-faster-thanks-to-double-xp-with-purchase-of-kelloggs-products-for-halo-infinite-301374811.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company