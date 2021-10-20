OPTX the next generation of casino operations, today announced that it has been named one of the “Most Promising Gaming Tech Solution Providers of 2021” by CIOReview Magazine, a leading source for C-suite executives, decision-makers, and industry experts.

Featured on the cover of the Gaming Tech issue, co-CEOs Brooke Fiumara and Tom Rafferty highlight the innovative casino solution during an informative and widespread interview following a highly successful showing at the Global Gaming Expo 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada .

“Over the last two years, we have been focused on developing the best end-to-end solution for Slots, Marketing/Campaigns, Player Development, and Artificial Intelligence in a single platform and becoming a one-stop shop for casino operators.” said Brooke Fiumara , co-CEO of OPTX.”

Using data intelligence, OPTX ingests and simplifies complex information from multiple internal and external data sources and creates actionable recommendations helping casino operators understand their players and their property to drive revenue, profitability, and guest satisfaction.

“We pride ourselves on being a data technology company that solves real problems. As a team, we believe in the power of OPTX and are inspired to continue developing solutions that can revolutionize the gaming industry,” said Tom Rafferty , co-CEO of OPTX.

CIOReview Magazine’s Gaming Tech issue and the full cover story can be read here .

For more information about OPTX or to schedule a demo go to www.OPTX.com .

ABOUT OPTX:

An atypical start-up, OPTX was founded in mid-2019 by former casino executives that believe only through the union of operations, people and technology can impactful results be achieved. The OPTX solution is designed from the ground up to simplify complex processes and improve operational efficiency. As an enterprise technology solution for casino operators, OPTX gathers the meaningful player data from multiple source systems, cleanses it and then presents it in an understandably clear way. For more information about OPTX go to www.OPTX.com .

