Las Vegas, Nevada TheNewswire – October 22, 2021 CABO VERDE CAPITAL, INC. ( OTC:CAPV ) (the “Company”) welcomes Mr. Curt Huber to its Board of Directors. Mr. Huber is an independent corporate and financial consultant who has been involved in all facets of public companies for more than 30 years. He is an experienced director and senior officer. In addition, he has represented public companies in many different sectors, including mining, oil and gas, hemp and technology. He has also provided investor relations, raised financing in the public markets and built corporate awareness for the companies with which he has been associated. He is currently the President, CEO and Director of Global Hemp Group Inc. since 2014. Previously he was the President and Director of Chimata Gold Corp. (2014-2017), Director of Orofino Minerals Inc. (2013-2016), Director of Maxtech Ventures Inc. (2012-2016) and Director of AAN Ventures Inc. (2012-2013). Concurrent with the appointment of this new director, the Company changed its corporate headquarters to 5940 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, Nevada 89118. John Duggan, President and Chairman of the Company stated, “It is my pleasure to welcome Curt Huber to our Board of Directors, as he brings with him extensive experience in the public market and will be a valuable asset to the Board.”

On October 20, 2021, the Company issued 51,617,647 shares to JSB Investments Ltd., current holder of the convertible debenture originally issued in 2012 to Robert Rosner. Mr. Huber is the beneficial owner of JSB Investments Ltd. Upon this issuance, JSB Investments Ltd. became the largest shareholder of the Company, holding 49.3% of the issued and outstanding common stock.

In addition to its existing business model, Cabo Verde Capital, Inc. is currently looking to broaden its opportunities into the entertainment and media industry.

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “planning”, “expect”, “believe”, “likely”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “may” or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company’s ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company’s operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

