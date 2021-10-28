– Global music authority Billboard and VersusGame a mobile platform where users can profit off pop culture predictions and events through interactive, user-generated games, today announced a partnership to provide fans with the exciting ability to utilize their knowledge to vote on today’s music rankings, gamify Billboard’s charts and generate buzz around today’s top artists and their songs.

The hottest new partnership in music will create consumer engagement opportunities through free and eventually paid games, paving the way for Billboard to engage fans in a deeper and more meaningful way. In previous games featuring Billboard artists and songs, data shows that fans predicted the correct chart toppers 72 percent of the time. Now, consumers will have the opportunity to leverage their knowledge of pop culture to win prizes and monetize their predictions.

The collaboration consists of Billboard hosting twice weekly head-to-head challenges on VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts.

“We are very excited about this innovative partnership and what it brings to the VersusGame and Billboard audiences,” enthuses John Vitti , CEO of VersusGame. “There has never been a collaboration of this kind that provides the ability for fans to gamify the music industry. It will alter the way consumers interact with their favorite artists and songs, and will provide exciting new pop culture content, prizes and monetization opportunities to our users through on-going games and challenges.”

“We’re thrilled to offer audiences new ways to interact with today’s top music and artists through our partnership with VersusGame,” said Julian Holguin , President of Billboard. “Our flagship charts have always played a pivotal role in highlighting what’s trending, so now we’re giving fans the ability to use the charts data and their own knowledge to predict the biggest moments in pop culture. We hope that each game will encourage them to challenge themselves and one another, while celebrating their favorite music.”

Well-known celebrities and creators Jason DeRulo, Josh Richards , Noah Beck and Bryce Hall will be announcing games as members of the VersusGame community over the coming weeks. To make predictions about your favorite songs and musicians, download the app in the App Store, Google Play or at about.versusgame.com, and follow Billboard!

ABOUT VERSUSGAME

VersusGame is a global entertainment pop culture gaming app where users can put money on trending topics about celebrities, pop culture, sports, entertainment, food, and more. This app is the first of its kind to bring power to the masses and allow consumers to capitalize on their knowledge of mainstream culture. Since its launch in 2019, VersusGame has grown significantly, with over $17 Million in cash prizes to more than 9.5 million players. For more information, please visit www.versusgame.com .

ABOUT BILLBOARD

Billboard is a global music media brand, with a renowned authority among artists, fans and the industry. Billboard powers the ultimate global music destination and magazine, featuring unrivaled reporting on music news, issues and trends, the industry’s definitive charts, encompassing the most complete and well-respected database of charts across all music genres. Billboard also produces elite conferences and events which regularly convene the industry and consumers around important conversations.

