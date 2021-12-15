Life Science News Investing News
HHS to use Cloud DX's Connected Health™ platform in its 2022 Surgical Transitions program. Data will be included in a larger study on benefits and ROI of Remote Monitoring.

News in Summary

  • HHS to use Connected Health™ kits to support selected surgical patient populations
  • The program monitors 200 patients monthly, as part of HHS's Surgical Transitions in 2022
  • Cloud DX on track to be cash-flow positive at 10,000 patients

HHS to use Cloud DX's Connected Health™ platform in its 2022 Surgical Transitions program. Data will be included in a larger study on benefits and ROI of Remote Monitoring.

News in Summary

  • HHS to use Connected Health™ kits to support selected surgical patient populations
  • The program monitors 200 patients monthly, as part of HHS's Surgical Transitions in 2022
  • Cloud DX on track to be cash-flow positive at 10,000 patients

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) (OTCQB:CDXFF), Cloud DX has been selected as the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) platform for Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) Surgical Transitions program. Launching this month, the program will monitor selected surgical patient populations using Cloud DX's Connected Health™ platform supported by HHS's Virtual Nursing Station. HHS is deploying Connected Health kits acquired in 2020-2021 in a new way, focusing on improving post-surgical outcomes after a successful national study proved the benefits of virtual care for that patient population. Additional kits will be purchased as needed to grow the program. Patient outcome data will be included in research conducted by scientists at the Population Health Research Institute (PHRI) at McMaster University to further prove the benefits and ROI of remote automated monitoring. This contract comes after the company's recent announcement of an exclusive virtual care partnership with Medtronic Canada

Lead Scientist at PHRI and Cardiologist at HHS, Dr. PJ Deveraux states: "Virtual Care and Remote Automated Monitoring offer many benefits; I believe this will become standard care after surgery going forward. Recent research, completed by our team, shows that 30% of surgery patients are sent home with one, often two, medication errors, a poor outcome that was caught and easily corrected with Cloud DX's technology. We also noted a 5% reduction in acute hospital care (that is emergency department visits and re-admissions to hospital) with patients using remote monitoring technology, an area my fellow McMaster scientist Dr Mike McGillion and I are looking to examine further. Leaders like HHS are setting the stage for the future, and it's great to see the Surgical Transition program grow. Due to the convenience and ease of receiving care 24 hours a day after surgery within one's own home, many patients have indicated to me that we need to make this technology available to all patients moving forward."

Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder of Cloud DX states: "It is always an honor to be chosen by such innovative healthcare leaders as HHS and Medtronic. Building on research that proves conclusively how beneficial remote monitoring is for patient outcomes and care efficiency, HHS has now made Cloud DX Connected Health™ "standard of care" for many surgical patients, a giant step for virtual care in Canada." As for an impact on Cloud DX's business, he continues, "This contract will improve many people's lives. It is also a signal to healthcare systems across Canada and the Unites States that virtual care is here to stay, and HHS Surgical Transitions is a shining example of a successful RPM implementation. For the company, this agreement represents a significant step toward our next milestone of enrolling 10,000 patients."

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers". In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner of Medtronic Canada.

