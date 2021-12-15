HHS to use Cloud DX's Connected Health™ platform in its 2022 Surgical Transitions program. Data will be included in a larger study on benefits and ROI of Remote Monitoring.News in SummaryHHS to use Connected Health™ kits to support selected surgical patient populationsThe program monitors 200 patients monthly, as part of HHS's Surgical Transitions in 2022Cloud DX on track to be cash-flow positive at 10,000 ...

CDX:CA