Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I) (the “Company” or “Contakt World“) today announced the appointment of Ricardo Lachac to the position of Chief Revenue Officer.

Ricardo Lachac is a seasoned global multilingual executive with 30 years of experience, 20 in C-level, in Technology, Data, Analytics, and Risk Management leading go-to-market strategies and revenue growth. He was recently Vice President, Business Development & Chief Executive Officer, Brazil, for LexisNexis Risk Solutions (LNRS). Mr. Lachac launched LNRS Brazil, where the company had no footprint and quickly captured more than 50% of the market share in high-tech niches like Auto Insurance Telematics. Previously, he was Chief Operating Officer at Seguros Unimed, which belongs to the #1 Health System in Brazil and #1 Medical Co-Op globally, with 17MM customers. His career also includes executive positions at IBM, AIG and Indiana, a Liberty Mutual subsidiary. Mr. Lachac is an Electrical Engineer from the University of Sao Paulo (USP), with an MBA from Fundacao Getúlio Vargas (FGV) and The University of Texas at Austin.

“We welcome Ricardo to Contakt World and are privileged to have someone of his caliber and expertise in developing commercial divisions for technology companies serve as our Chief Revenue Officer,” said Justin Beck, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Contakt World. “We believe Ricardo’s broad experience in building sales volume with a strong dedication to customer satisfaction will be instrumental as we enter into the revenue phase with our first three customers with the Smart Health RM ready for private and public markets.”

Newly appointed CRO Ricardo Lachac added, “Contakt World‘s value proposition using IoT, SaaS, and communications can have a tremendous impact on health outcomes and revenue generation within public and private sectors. It’s a privilege to join the team and accelerate Contakt World‘s commercial plans.”

About Contakt World

Contakt World is a technology company developing and delivering SaaS solutions for the public and private sectors. The company integrates data collection and management, communications, advertising, and IoT devices – providing customers with a scalable ecosystem that makes sense of people, place, time, and space for the emerging “phygital” (blending physical and digital) world. Contakt World is committed to improving health equity and disease management while solving sector-specific business challenges.

Contakt World Contact

Zayn Kalyan

Interim CEO and Director

Direct: 778-938-3367

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.contakt.world.

Contakt World Investor Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Senior Vice President – MZ North America

Direct: 949-259-4987

contakt@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains statements that reflect “forward-looking information”, as such term is defined under Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements“). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “intends”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “believes”, “plans”, “likely” or similar words. Specifically, this news release includes forward-looking statements regarding the healthcare market and trends therein, the Company’s sales efforts to date and execution of its three customer agreements, the Company’s upcoming listing on the CSE and the Company’s future business plans. The forward-looking statements reflect the Contakt World‘s management’s expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Contakt World believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Contakt World, including those described in the Company’s public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

