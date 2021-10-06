(TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation (“Lundin Mining” or the “Company”) announces that the report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 will be published on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 .

Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold a telephone conference call and webcast at 08:00 ET , 14:00 CET on Thursday , October 28, 2021. Conference call details are provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start to ensure placement into the conference on time.

Call-in number for the conference call ( North America ): +1 647 788 4922

Call-in number for the conference call (North America Toll Free): +1 877 223 4471

Call-in number for the conference call ( Sweden ): 020 012 3522

To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=AF1E3F1C-52B3-4392-A5C8-9604B9B04786 .

The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format on the Lundin Mining website www.lundinmining.com before the conference call.

A replay of the telephone conference will be available after the completion of the call through November 28, 2021.

Call-in numbers for the replay are ( North America ): +1 800 585 8367 or (internationally) +1 416 621 4642.

The passcode for the replay is: 2057837

A replay of the webcast will be available by clicking on the direct link above.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/06/c8534.html