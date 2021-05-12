Ivanhoe Mines President and CFO Marna Cloete is pleased to announce the company has been informed that effective following the close of May 27, 2021, the Class A common shares of Ivanhoe Mines will be added to the MSCI Canada Index.The MSCI Canada Index is designed to measure the performance of the large and mid cap segments of the Canadian market. Currently with 89 constituents, the index covers approximately 85% …

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) President and CFO Marna Cloete is pleased to announce the company has been informed that effective following the close of May 27, 2021, the Class A common shares of Ivanhoe Mines will be added to the MSCI Canada Index.

The MSCI Canada Index is designed to measure the performance of the large and mid cap segments of the Canadian market. Currently with 89 constituents, the index covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in Canada.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal joint-venture projects in Southern Africa: the development of major new, mechanized, underground mines at the Kamoa-Kakula copper discoveries in the DRC and at the Platreef palladium-platinum-nickel-copper-rhodium-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC.

Kamoa-Kakula is expected to begin producing copper in late May or early June 2021 and, through phased expansions, is positioned to become one of the world’s largest copper producers. Kamoa-Kakula and Kipushi will be powered by clean, renewable hydro-generated electricity and will be among the world’s lowest greenhouse gas emitters per unit of metal produced. Ivanhoe also is exploring for new copper discoveries on its wholly-owned Western Foreland exploration licences in the DRC, near the Kamoa-Kakula Project.

Information contacts

Investors: Bill Trenaman +1.604.331.9834 / Media: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83745