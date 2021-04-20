Copper

IIROC Trading Resumption – WHM

- April 20th, 2021

- April 20th, 2021

Trading resumes in:

Company: White Metal Resources Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: WHM

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

