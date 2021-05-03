– Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals and Mining Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of metals & mining companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights. The program opens at 9:15 AM ET with the first webcast at 9:30 AM ET on Tuesday May 4 th .

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

May 4 th Agenda:

Eastern Time

ET Presenting Company Tickers 9:30 AM Tinka Resources Ltd. (OTCQB: TKRFF | TSX-V: TK) 10:00 AM Troilus Gold Corp. (OTCQB: CHXMF | TSX: TLG) 10:30 AM Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (OTCQX: TGLDF | TSX-V: TGM) 11:00 AM Avidian Gold Corp. (OTCQB: AVGDF | TSX-V: AVG) 11:30 AM TriStar Gold, Inc. (OTCQX: TSGZF | TSX-V: TSG) 12:00 PM GoldHaven Resources Corp. (OTCQB: GHVNF | CSE: GOH) 12:30 PM Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCQX: SLVTF | TSX-V: SLVR) 1:00 PM HighGold Mining Inc. (OTCQX: HGGOF | TSX-V: HIGH) 1:30 PM Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: BKUCF | TSX: BSK) 2:00 PM Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCQX: SLVRF | TSX-V: SVE) 2:30 PM Chilean Metals Inc. (OTCQB: CMETF | TSX-V: CMX) 3:00 PM Nova Royalty Corp. (OTCQB: NOVRF | TSX-V: NOVR) 3:30 PM Allegiant Gold Ltd. (OTCQX: AUXXF | TSX-V: AUAU)

May 5 th Agenda:

Eastern Time

ET Presenting Company Tickers 9:30 AM Aurcana Silver Corp. (OTCQX: AUNFF | TSX-V: AUN) 10:00 AM West Vault Mining Inc. (OTCQX: WVMDF | TSX-V: WVM) 10:30 AM Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCQX: MIMZF | TSX: NHK) 11:00 AM Starcore International Mines Ltd. (OTCQB: SHVLF | TSX: SAM) 11:30 AM Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX-V: AMC) 12:00 PM Barksdale Resources Corp. (OTCQX: BRKCF | TSX-V: BRO) 12:30 PM GoGold Resources, Inc. (OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD) 1:00 PM Aztec Minerals Corp. (OTCQB: AZZTF | TSX-V: AZT) 1:30 PM First Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX: FVANF | TSX-V: FVAN) 2:00 PM Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCQX: BNCHF | TSX-V: BNCH) 2:30 PM First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF) 3:00 PM Brixton Metals Corp. (OTCQB: BBBXF | TSX-V: BBB)

May 6 th Agenda:

Eastern Time

ET Presenting Company Ticker(s) 9:00 AM FYI Resources Ltd. (Pink: FYIRF | ASX: FYI) 9:30 AM White Rock Minerals Ltd. (OTCQX: WRMCF | ASX: WRM) 10:00 AM First Graphene Ltd. (OTCQB: FGPHF | ASX: FGR) 10:30 AM Lotus Resources Ltd. (OTCQB: LTSRF | ASX: LOT) 11:00 AM Deep Yellow Ltd. (OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL) 11:30 AM Matador Mining Ltd. (Pink: MZZMF | ASX: MZZ) 12:00 PM Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCQX: ELEMF | TSX-V: ELE) 1:00 PM Outback Goldfields Corp. (OTCQB: OZBKF | CSE: OZ) 1:30 PM Champion Iron Ltd. (OTCQX: CIAFF | TSX: CIA | ASX: CIA) 2:00 PM EcoGraf Ltd. (Pink: ECGFF | ASX: EGR) 2:30 PM Anson Resources Ltd. (Pink: ANSNF | ASX: ASN) 3:00 PM Lake Resources N.L. (OTCQB: LLKKF | ASX: LKE) 3:30 PM Adyton Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ADY)

