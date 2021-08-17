Copper Fox Metals Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary Desert Fox Copper Inc., are pleased to report that, following the recommendations of the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment it has retained Montgomery & Associates, a water resource consulting firm headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, to complete a data gap analysis of the Van Dyke oxide copper project in relation to current EPA and ADEQ requirements to …

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (‘Copper Fox’ or the ‘Company’), through its wholly owned subsidiary Desert Fox Copper Inc., are pleased to report that, following the recommendations of the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), it has retained Montgomery & Associates, a water resource consulting firm headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, to complete a data gap analysis of the Van Dyke oxide copper project in relation to current EPA and ADEQ requirements to obtain a Class III well permit for the project.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox stated, “The results of the 2020 PEA indicated the Van Dyke deposit to be a technically sound, potential mid-tier, in-situ copper recovery (ISCR) project. To enhance the value of the project, the PEA recommended a multi-purpose program including completion of an in-situ pilot scale test recovery program. The Data Gap analysis will form the basis for preliminary discussions with the EPA and ADEQ and would be instrumental in establishing a cost-efficient, multi-purpose program to enhance value while providing options on the future direction of the project.”

Background to Study:

The Van Dyke ISCR project is located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona. Historically the project has been permitted for production of copper using ISCR methods on several occasions, with copper production of four million pounds reported.

The study consists of; Data Review, Conceptual Site Hydrogeological Model (CSM), Refining Permitting Guidance and Field Program Scoping. The study is expected to outline the timeline and estimated cost should Copper Fox decide to enter the formal permitting process for the project. To advance the project, receipt of the following permits is required:

An Aquifer Protection Permit (APP) from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), and

An Underground Injection Control (UIC) permit issued by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Data Review and CSM Update

This part of the study will review all available hydrogeological and geotechnical reports, well logs, site water level and water quality data, regional water well data and groundwater recharge and discharge studies for the project and surrounding area to identify data gaps based on current permitting requirements of the EPA and ADEQ. This work will constrain the appropriate model domain boundaries.

Refine Permitting Guidance and Field Program Scoping

This part of the study facilitates pre-application meetings to present the Conceptual Site Model for the project to the EPA and ADEQ. Input from EPA and ADEQ would be used to refine and guide proposed future workplans to support APP and UIC permitting.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company’s non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox:

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: CUU) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox’s other mineral properties and investments visit the Company’s website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information contact:

Lynn Ball: investor@copperfoxmetals.com

(844) 464-2820 or (403) 264-2820

