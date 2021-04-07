Toronto, Ontario – TheNewswire April 7 2021 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is providing update on its previously announced earn-in transaction with Canada Nickel Company Inc. with respect to 39 mineral claims held by Noble in MacDiarmid and Loveland Townships, Ontario. As previously announced, the Company has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. While the closing of the transaction has not …

Toronto, Ontario – TheNewswire April 7 2021 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( “Noble” or the “Company” ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPKF) is providing update on its previously announced earn-in transaction (the “ Transaction ”) with Canada Nickel Company Inc. (“ Canada Nickel ”) with respect to 39 mineral claims held by Noble in MacDiarmid and Loveland Townships, Ontario. (See Noble’s news releases of February 17, 2021 and March 8, 2021 for the terms of the Transaction and related information.)

As previously announced, the Company has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. While the closing of the transaction has not yet occurred, Noble continues to work with Canada Nickel to close as soon as possible.

As previously disclose by Noble, the Transaction relates to a total of 39 mining claims (the “ Property ”) in MacDiarmid and Loveland Townships, Ontario that were recently acquired by Noble. The Property is adjacent to property already optioned to Canada Nickel.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, holds approximately 72,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project

81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .

Noble’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “NOB”.

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company’s plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

