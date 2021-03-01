Cobalt

Jervois to present at BMO 30th Global Metals & Mining Conference

- March 1st, 2021

TheNewswire – 1 March 2021 – Jervois Mining Limited (“ Jervois ” or the “ Company ”) (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) confirms that Jervois CEO, Mr Bryce Crocker, will be presenting at the virtual BMO 30th Global Metals & Mining Conference this week.

In addition, Mr Crocker will hold a number of 1 on 1 meetings throughout the conference with institutional investors.

The presentation that will be provided by Mr Crocker is available on the Company website at www.jervoismining.com.au

On behalf of Jervois Mining Limited

Bryce Crocker, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts:

Bryce Crocker

Chief Executive Officer

Jervois Mining Limited

bcrocker@jervoismining.com.au

Media:

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Mob: +61 420 582 887

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

