Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech and renewable energy stocks (Renewableenergystocks.com) issue a sector snapshot on the booming hydrogen market and some of the key players leading the revolution, including Hydrogen Tech stock dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA.TO) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FSE: DMJ), a company with seventeen plus years of R&D, scientific knowledge and design advancements within hydrogen generation.

The hydrogen market is expected to surpass USD 300 Billion by 2027; according to Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing focus toward clean energy in the emerging economies coupled with rising utilization of hydrogen in new applications will positively enhance the industry outlook.

Altenergmag.com reports, “Since hydrogen fuel cells can integrate with so many industries – transportation, industrial activities, and energy generation – the boom is coming on strong. In fact, hydrogen usage is growing at a 9.2% annual rate, which will continue through 2025, creating a multi-billion-dollar industry.”

Hydrogen Tech stock dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA.TO) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FSE: DMJ) sees the vision of a hydrogen future and was recently invited by the Government of the Province of Ontario, Canada to participate in the Hydrogen Strategy Working Group of the Ontario Government under the guidance of the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.

dynaCERT‘s product line (currently available world-wide) consists of Hydrogen-on-Demand technology which delivers trace amounts of Hydrogen to lower fuel consumption and carbon emissions of internal combustion engines. Their patented solution uses a proprietary Electroliser designed to be extremely user friendly on transport trucks, mining equipment and generators.

From the news: “dynaCERT intends to expand and leverage their expertise and knowledge to form the basis for future decades to advance the Company’s goal to adapt its HydraGEN™ Technology to numerous markets, globally. dynaCERT‘s Hydrogen Electrolisers have gone through a series of transformations to meet the market demand. dynaCERT‘s existing Alkaline Hydrogen Electrolisers are best suited for non-pressurized hydrogen production up to 500 litres per hour and can be stacked for higher hydrogen demand.”

From the news: Gurjant Singh, dynaCERT‘s Head of Research and Development stated, “dynaCERT‘s upcoming products such as the Anion Exchange Membrane and the Cation Exchange Membrane Electrolisers will produce pressurized hydrogen to meet the global demand. Pressurized hydrogen will significantly cut down the compression cost making it affordable to use in small- and large-scale applications such as off-grid power supply, fuel cells etc. dynaCERT‘s smart ECU will enable consumers to control hydrogen production remotely and simplify data management.”

From the news: dynaCERT is committed to achieve and participate in net zero emissions goal by 2050. Exponential growth in hydrogen production over the past few years by conventional methods have further impacted the environment adversely. In 2019, more than 550 million tons of Carbon Dioxide were released in the atmosphere because of hydrogen production via Methane Reforming Process. At $50 per ton Carbon Credit, there is potential for more than $27 Billion worth of yearly savings. Carbon Credits remain a huge future revenue stream for dynaCERT with our Patent Pending Carbon Capturing Methodology while capturing credits for the Carbon Saved with our Hydrogen Generating Electrolisers.”

dynaCERT Inc. was recently featured in an article ‘”THE BEST HYDROGEN STOCKS! PLUG POWER, BALLARD POWER, NEL ASA, dynaCERT.”

Ballard Power Systems, a long- time leader in the sector also has a vision – “A vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.”

Demonstrating how they have achieved new milestones for a hydrogen fuel cell future, they announced in March “that the Company’s proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell technology and products have now powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles – or FCEVs – in commercial Heavy- and Medium-Duty Motive applications for an industry-leading cumulative total of more than 75 million kilometers on roads around the globe.”

From the news: Dr. Kevin Colbow, Ballard CTO said, “Ballard has industry-leading field experience in powering commercial vehicles, as evidenced by this 75-million-kilometer milestone. Our technology innovation and product programs have benefited immeasurably from these important on-road applications, through which Ballard products experience the full range of vehicle payloads, duty cycles, road conditions, and weather. The results include unparalleled reliability, durability and performance. Ballard is well-positioned to address Heavy- and Medium-Duty Motive applications, including bus, truck, train and marine, just as the global commitment to zero-emission mobility is accelerating. To date, almost 50 countries have launched carbon pricing initiatives, 75 countries have net zero carbon emission targets, and 32 countries – representing over 70% of global GDP – have announced hydrogen roadmaps. Moreover, the total addressable market for zero-emission modules to power commercial vehicles exceeds $130 billion annually.”

Also looking to the future, Hyzon Motors Inc., a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, announced that it aims to be among one of the first companies to supply customers with a hydrogen fuel cell truck at total cost of ownership (TCO) parity with diesel-powered commercial vehicles in Europe. With its leading fuel cell technology and incentives available in Europe, Hyzon expects to help customers achieve TCO parity through its alliance with multiple hydrogen infrastructure partners.

From the news: Given the momentum behind hydrogen across Europe, this region is anticipated to lead the roll-out of hydrogen mobility worldwide. As a hydrogen heavy mobility category leader, Hyzon expects to play a significant role in the European Union’s transition to hydrogen energy, through its manufacturing base in Groningen, The Netherlands.

As announced on February 9, 2021, Hyzon has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation, a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that would result in Hyzon becoming a publicly listed company. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

Showing how fuel cells can really change the future of clean energy, Bloom Energy announced it has begun to deploy a portfolio of more than 40 megawatts of solid oxide fuel cells in the Northeast through a series of agreements under a Community Distributed Generation (CDG) program, which encourages investment and deployment of clean energy technologies. The initial portfolio of projects is being deployed in New York.

From the news: “The current CDG program incentivizes developers to install clean power generation within the grid distribution network to alleviate stress on the electric grid, decrease harmful greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants, reduce costs, and enhance energy reliability. Consumers, meanwhile, can purchase cleaner, more affordable and resilient power.”

From the news: “In addition to providing cost savings and improving power reliability, Bloom’s Energy Servers are expected to reduce carbon emissions by nearly 50,000 metric tons annually compared to the current grid alternative – the equivalent to taking more than 11,000 cars off the road for one year.”

Said best on a recent perspective on Medium, “Hydrogen provides the missing link to a completely green economy by allowing society to convert renewable power into a carbon-free commodity at low cost. That’s important because hydrogen is a critical integration point between intermittent clean power generation, the entire transportation sector, and the industrial sector. We need this integration to achieve 100% decarbonization.”

