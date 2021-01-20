Cleantech

IIROC Trading Resumption – GRN

- January 20th, 2021
Trading resumes in:

Company: Greenlane Renewables Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: GRN

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 9:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2021/20/c6985.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Greenlane Renewables

