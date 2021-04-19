Moving ahead with remaining portion of previously announced $21 million in biogas upgrading system supply contracts for a project involving an oil and gas supermajor~ Greenlane Renewables Inc. today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd. will begin immediate order fulfilment against the US$2.6 million contract that was announced as part of the $21 million in contract wins for …

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (“Greenlane”) (TSX: GRN / FSE: 52G) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd. will begin immediate order fulfilment against the US$2.6 million ($3.3 million at current exchange rate) contract that was announced as part of the $21 million in contract wins for a dairy farm cluster in California on June 29, 2020. Order fulfillment against the first contract began immediately upon signing last June. The name of the supermajor involved in this project is not disclosed at this time.

The project will use Greenlane’s Pressure Swing Adsorption (“PSA”) biogas upgrading systems to create clean renewable natural gas (“RNG”) at a multi-location dairy farm cluster located in California through anaerobic digestion of the farm waste stream. The RNG will be supplied as fuel for the U.S. transportation sector.

“Greenlane’s biogas upgrading systems have been a feature installation on a project delivering RNG to the transportation sector,” said Brad Douville, President and CEO of Greenlane. “The project showcases the importance of carbon-negative RNG generated from dairy farm waste as a transportation fuel available today in the fight against climate change.”

Greenlane’s ability to provide a portfolio of biogas upgrading technologies is attractive for companies looking to build a portfolio of RNG projects that inherently have differences in size, feedstock composition and pipeline injection requirements, which always need an optimized solution with the best economics for each. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company to offer multiple core technologies: water wash, PSA, and membrane separation, to remove trace impurities from the biogas stream and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane to create a clean, high-purity low-carbon fuel: RNG, no matter the size, feedstock or application.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables is a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems that are helping decarbonize natural gas. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative renewable natural gas from organic waste sources including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste, suitable for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. With over 30 years industry experience, patented proprietary technology, and over 110 biogas upgrading systems supplied into 18 countries worldwide, including the world’s largest biogas upgrading facility, Greenlane is inspired by a commitment to helping waste producers, gas utilities or project developers turn a low-value product into a high-value low-carbon renewable resource. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information relating to the expected order fulfillment of the $3.5 million contract; the use of Greenlane’s PSA technology to create clean renewable natural gas and the supply of renewable natural gas to the US transportation sector. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including management’s perceptions of future growth and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation, risks identified in the Company’s annual information form and in other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

