~ Senior management to present at multiple institutional investor conferences ~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (“Greenlane”) (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announced that senior management have been invited to present at a number of institutional investor conferences with the opportunity to reiterate Greenlane’s strong growth prospects within the rapidly expanding renewable natural gas sector. Greenlane expects to attend and present at the following upcoming conferences.

The TD Securities Virtual Energy Conference, July 6 – July 8, 2021

The Peters & Co. Limited 50 Years of Energy Summer Presentation Series, July 6, 2021

Canaccord Genuity’ s 41st Annual Growth Conference, August 10 – 12, 2021

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13th – 15th 2021

– 15th 2021 Raymond James Sustainability Conference, September 13, 2021

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables is a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems that are helping decarbonize natural gas. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative renewable natural gas from organic waste sources including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste, suitable for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. With over 30 years industry experience, patented proprietary technology, and over 125 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries worldwide, including the world’s largest biogas upgrading facility, Greenlane is inspired by a commitment to helping waste producers, gas utilities or project developers turn a low-value product into a high-value renewable resource. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “expect”, “likely”, “will” “plan”, “prospect”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, other words that indicate ongoing matters that will continue in future such as “expanding”, as well similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that forward-looking information will not occur as expected. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation, risks identified in the Company’s annual information form, base shelf prospectus and any prospectus supplement, which have been filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

