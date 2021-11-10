Tokens.com Corp. a publicly traded company that invests in revenue-generating crypto and blockchain assets linked to Decentralized Finance Non-Fungible Tokens and metaverse real estate, is pleased to announce that the Company is building a first-of-its-kind tower in Decentraland’s Crypto Valley, Tokens.com Tower . Tokens.com Towe r is an NFT-based virtual building, under construction on Metaverse Group’s land …

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com" or the "Company"), a publicly traded company that invests in revenue-generating crypto and blockchain assets linked to Decentralized Finance ("DeFi"), Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFT") and metaverse real estate, is pleased to announce that the Company is building a first-of-its-kind tower in Decentraland's Crypto Valley, Tokens.com Tower .

Tokens.com Towe r is an NFT-based virtual building, under construction on Metaverse Group’s land parcels, of which Tokens.com owns 50%. The building is intended to be revenue-generating through leases, rentals and the sale of advertising space. Tokens.com Tower will be branded, providing Tokens.com and other brands advertising exposure to new audiences within the metaverse. Tokens.com will also use the space to host metaverse-based crypto conferences and events.

“Within two years, all corporations and brands will require a metaverse strategy and presence. We are committed to being a central pillar in metaverse development and leading by example by establishing a presence in Decentraland,” commented CEO Andrew Kiguel “The Tokens.com Tower is meant to attract other top corporations and technology into Crypto Valley, which will drive innovation and help the region scale.”

The project has commenced construction and is expected to be completed by early 2022. Further inquiries into leasing space in the Tokens.com tower or other sites owned by Metaverse Group should be directed to rentals@metaversegroup.io .

About Metaverse Group

The Metaverse Group is a vertically integrated NFT based metaverse real estate company. The group, with its global headquarters in Decetraland’s Crypto Valley, also owns in excess of a 7 figure real estate portfolio across many leading worlds. The company intends to continue to purchase, develop and rent out its portfolio of real estate assets.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that owns an inventory of DeFi and NFT based cryptocurrencies. Through a process called staking, Tokens.com’s inventory of cryptocurrencies is used to earn additional tokens. In addition, Tokens.com co-owns Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first NFT based, virtual real estate blockchain companies. Through its growing digital asset inventory, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies linked to DeFi and NFTs.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website: Tokens.com .

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

