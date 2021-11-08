Tokens.com Purchases 833 Million Shiba Inu Tokens

Tokens.com Corp. a publicly traded company that invests in revenue-generating crypto and blockchain assets linked to Decentralized Finance Non-Fungible Tokens and metaverse real estate, is pleased to share it has acquired 833 million SHIB tokens on November 3, 2021. SHIB is an Ethereum-based token that supports several DeFi and NFT projects which include Shibaswap and Shiboshis. Shiba Inu has a current market …

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or the “Company”), a publicly traded company that invests in revenue-generating crypto and blockchain assets linked to Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”), Non-Fungible Tokens (“NFT”) and metaverse real estate, is pleased to share it has acquired 833 million SHIB tokens on November 3, 2021.

SHIB is an Ethereum-based token that supports several DeFi and NFT projects which include Shibaswap and Shiboshis. Shiba Inu has a current market capitalization of over $30 billion. Tokens.com intends on staking the SHIB tokens to earn additional SHIB. Staking is the environmentally friendly alternative to crypto mining.

“We believe we are the first publicly traded company to provide its investors with exposure to SHIB tokens,” commented CEO, Andrew Kiguel. “Shiba Inu has evolved to become one of the largest, most popular and liquid cryptocurrencies in the world with a very loyal following. As a result of its low trading price, Tokens.com was able to purchase a significant number of SHIB.”

About Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is an Ethereum-based token alternative to Dogecoin (DOGE), a popular meme coin. SHIB operates on the environmentally friendly Proof-of-Stake platform. The SHIB ecosystem supports NFT, GameFi, and decentralized trading through Shibaswap.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that owns an inventory of DeFi and NFT based cryptocurrencies. Through a process called staking, Tokens.com’s inventory of cryptocurrencies is used to earn additional tokens. In addition, Tokens.com co-owns Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first NFT based, virtual real estate blockchain companies. Through its growing digital asset inventory, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies linked to DeFi and NFTs.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website: Tokens.com.

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities at Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108005269/en/

Tokens.com Corp.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO

Telephone: +1-647-578-7490

Email: contact@tokens.com

Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications

Email: contact@tokens.com

Media Contact: Megan Stangl – Talk Shop Media

Email: megan@talkshopmedia.com