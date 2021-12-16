Sirona Biochem Corp . is very pleased to announce that Linda Pullan of Pullan Consulting will be providing strategic direction with the negotiations and licensing of TFC-1067. Sirona is in the negotiation phase with a global top 10 pharmaceutical company for the rights to TFC-1067. Simultaneously, the company is completing the legal due diligence regarding contracts and patents, which is a straightforward task. ...

SBM:CA