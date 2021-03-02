Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences including the: Cowen 41 st Annual virtual Healthcare Conference fireside chat on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 2:10 p.m. ET; H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference fireside chat available on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET; and Oppenheimer’s 31 st Annual …

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (the “Company”) today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences including the:

Cowen 41 st Annual virtual Healthcare Conference fireside chat on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 2:10 p.m. ET;

Annual virtual Healthcare Conference fireside chat on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 2:10 p.m. ET; H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference fireside chat available on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET; and

Oppenheimer’s 31 st Annual Healthcare Conference presentation on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. ET.

In order to participate in the audio webcast, interested parties can access the live webcast under “News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

ABOUT AURINIA

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company has introduced LUPKYNIS™ (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

Investor Contact:

Glenn Schulman, PharmD, MPH

SVP, Corporate Communications & IR

gschulman@auriniapharma.com