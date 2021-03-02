Biotech

Investing News
.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at Three Upcoming March Investor Conferences

- March 2nd, 2021

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences including the: Cowen 41 st Annual virtual Healthcare Conference fireside chat on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 2:10 p.m. ET; H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference fireside chat available on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET; and Oppenheimer’s 31 st Annual …

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (the “Company”) today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences including the:

  • Cowen 41 st Annual virtual Healthcare Conference fireside chat on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 2:10 p.m. ET;
  • H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference fireside chat available on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET; and
  • Oppenheimer’s 31 st Annual Healthcare Conference presentation on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. ET.

In order to participate in the audio webcast, interested parties can access the live webcast under “News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

ABOUT AURINIA

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company has introduced LUPKYNIS™ (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

Investor Contact:
Glenn Schulman, PharmD, MPH
SVP, Corporate Communications & IR
gschulman@auriniapharma.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

  Life Science and Healthcare Investing report cover

Life Science and Healthcare Investing in 2021

  
The life science and healthcare market is a booming, multi-billion dollar industry. Read our 2021 life science outlook report!
 

Get the latest Biotech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

5 Biggest Canadian Pharma Stocks
Aurinia Announces Voclosporin Ophthalmic Solution Demonstrates Statistically Superior Efficacy Versus Restasis
Pharmaceutical Update: Q3 2018 in Review
Notes from the Floor: Bloom Burton & Co., Day 2

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

×