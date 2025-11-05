Nextech3D.ai: Disrupting the Global Events Management Industry with AI and Blockchain

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
November 04, 2025
Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR,OTCQB:NEXCF,FSE:1SS) is a pure-play AI and blockchain company transforming the global event and ticketing industry. Its end-to-end event management platform powers every stage of live, virtual, and hybrid events—from registration and ticketing to engagement and analytics.
With the acquisitions of Eventdex and the Event Token ecosystem, Nextech3D.ai now offers a fully unified platform combining AI matchmaking, blockchain ticketing, registration, mobile apps, and badge printing in one seamless, secure system—eliminating the fragmentation of traditional event tech.
Backed by 500+ returning customers and a 95% retention rate, Nextech3D.ai generates predictable SaaS-style revenue with 88 percent gross margins. The company is now scaling rapidly, driven by the rollout of blockchain ticketing and AI-powered event automation.
Company Highlights
- AI + Blockchain Convergence: Nextech3D.ai delivers a unified, full-stack platform for event management, ticketing and conferences, combining AI automation and blockchain ticketing into a single ecosystem that powers the entire event lifecycle.
- Disrupting a Legacy Industry: Positioned to modernize a global +$85 billion event and ticketing market, Nextech’s integrated platform replaces fragmented vendor systems with one intelligent, secure and data-driven solution.
- Recurring High-margin Growth: With 88 to 95 percent gross margins, over 500 recurring customers, and a 95 percent retention rate, Nextech operates a SaaS-style business model built on predictable, repeat revenue.
- Blockchain Ticketing First Mover: Its Ethereum-based blockchain ticketing and Event Token ecosystem eliminate fraud and enable programmable resale royalties, sponsor airdrops and cross-event loyalty rewards.
- Founder-led with Strong Insider Alignment: CEO Evan Gappelberg is the company’s single largest shareholder with approximately 30 million shares, ensuring management’s interests are fully aligned with long-term investors.
- Strategic Growth Path to Profitability: With disciplined cost control, sequential quarterly growth, and new integrations via the Eventdex acquisition, Nextech3D.ai is entering a period of accelerating revenue and sustainable profitability
10 October
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update
The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below. Symbol Company Name Effective Date AAWH.U Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. Wednesday October 15, 2025 LFLR LaFleur Minerals Inc. MILI Military Metals Corp. MMET Miata Metals Corp. NTAR Nextech3D.ai Corporation QIM Quimbaya... Keep Reading...
09 May 2024
Nextech3D.ai's AI Search Engine Powered by Nvidia GPUs Accelerating It's Production of 3D Models
New AI Increasing 3D Model production up to 40%Search engine has over 200,000 3D models with unlimited color and texture variations Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier (Patent #11,948,248) for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, and... Keep Reading...
08 May 2024
Nextech3D.ai Receives Large 3D AI Purchase Order from Blue Chip Enterprise Customer
Nextech3D.ai Continues to Sign New & Renewal 3D Modeling Deals plus AR Visualization For Enterprise EcommerceCompany Has Expanded into AI CAD-3D Rendering to Capture Larger Market ShareNextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier (Patent... Keep Reading...
02 May 2024
Nextech3D.ai Achieves Milestone with 3D AI Modeling Profit Margins Hitting 80% in Q2 2024 Up From 30% in 2023
Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group "Bunnings" (Australia's largest listed company) and other major e-commerce retailers is excited to announce a major milestone in its 3D modeling... Keep Reading...
29 April 2024
Nextech3D.ai Reports Fiscal Year 2023 and Fourth Quarter 2023 Audited Financial Results
2023 Annual revenue growth of + 56% 2023 Annual revenue of $5 million Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier (Patent #11,948,248) for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group "Bunnings" and other major e-commerce retailers... Keep Reading...
03 November
Global AI Stocks: 9 Biggest AI Companies in 2025
As the artificial intelligence (AI) market continues to grow, there are many AI stocks for investors to choose from on top exchanges like the NASDAQ, TSX and ASX. AI technology has made strong inroads into several key industries, including logistics, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, customer... Keep Reading...
29 October
ASX AI Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025
Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve and advance rapidly, becoming increasingly integrated in the automation of everyday life and a focal point of growth in the technology sector.According to a September 2023 report from IDC on worldwide AI spending, Australia is leading the... Keep Reading...
28 October
Nextech3D.ai Reports Milestone YTD Revenue Growth for AI Matchmaking in 2025 with a 95% Gross Margin
Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company specializing in event management, 3D modeling, and spatial computing, is pleased to announce that its Eventdex AI Matchmaking platform has achieved milestone year-to-date revenue growth in 2025 of $100,000 which has a... Keep Reading...
23 October
Chevron Extends Partnership with REM in Major Contract Award
RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Chevron Extends Partnership with REM in Major Contract AwardDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
