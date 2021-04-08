Australia

Piedmont Increases Lithium Resources By 40%

- April 8th, 2021
Piedmont Lithium Project’s Global Mineral Resources increased to 39.2 Mt @ 1.09% Li 2 O Exploration and infill drilling continues with five rigs operating on the Core property The updated resource base will underpin the Scoping Study update targeted for May 2021 A further resource update will precede the DFS scheduled for September 2021 release Piedmont Lithium Limited is pleased to announce an updated Global …

  • Piedmont Lithium Project’s Global Mineral Resources increased to 39.2 Mt @ 1.09% Li 2 O
  • Exploration and infill drilling continues with five rigs operating on the Core property
  • The updated resource base will underpin the Scoping Study update targeted for May 2021
  • A further resource update will precede the DFS scheduled for September 2021 release

Piedmont Lithium Limited (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PLL; ASX:PLL) is pleased to announce an updated Global Mineral Resource estimate (“MRE”) (Table 1) for the Company’s flagship Piedmont Lithium Project in North Carolina, USA which includes updated Mineral Resource estimates from the Core and Central properties and an initial Mineral Resource estimate from the Huffstetler property (Table 2). The total MRE for the project is 39.2 Mt at 1.09% Li 2 O (Figure 1), with 55% of the MRE currently classified in the Indicated category. The Mineral Resource estimate is reported in accordance with JORC Code (2012 Edition).

Table 1: Piedmont Lithium Global Mineral Resources Estimate (MRE)

Resource Category

Tonnes
(Mt)

Grade
(Li 2 O%)

Li 2 O
(t)

LCE
(t)

Indicated

21.6

1.12

241,000

597,000

Inferred

17.6

1.03

181,000

449,000

Total

39.2

1.09

422,000

1,046,000

Keith D. Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Increasing the scale of our North Carolina mineral resource to 39.2 Mt at 1.09% Li 2 O establishes our asset as one of the largest spodumene resources in North America – and the only one in the United States. The expanded resource offers the potential for increased annual lithium production, something we will evaluate as we prepare our updated Scoping Study for release next month. All this is coming together at an ideal time, as the public and private sectors dramatically increase their investment in the electrification of America. Given the scope and strategic location of our Piedmont Lithium Project, we believe we are ideally positioned to play a critical role in helping the United States build a clean energy economy and a U.S. based EV supply chain.”

To view the complete ASX Release, click here.

Keith D. Phillips
President & CEO
T: +1 973 809 0505
E: kphillips@piedmontlithium.com

Brian Risinger
Vice President – Corporate Communications
T: +1 704 910 9688
E: brisinger@piedmontlithium.com

