OpenText also takes top spot in Market Presence, Communications Composition and Business Automation capabilities for third consecutive year

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX) (TSX: OTEX), today announced that it has been recognized as a leader in the 2021 Customer Communications Management (CCM) Aspire Leaderboard™. OpenText™ Exstream ranked highest on CCM capabilities, with leadership in Market Presence, Communications Composition and Business Automation capabilities. The Aspire Leaderboard ranks vendors in the CCM market based on product capabilities, strengths, and strategic direction, including solution vision and roadmap.

Aspire noted that OpenText CCM offerings are “driving an integrated CCM/CXM (Customer Experience Management) product vision” and highlighted “OpenText’s use of “artificial intelligence and Natural Language Processing capabilities in its digital transformation (DX) solutions to provide stronger support for template migration and content intelligence use cases.” Additionally, Aspire recognizes the company’s evolving model to “support transaction and user-based pricing, making its solutions more attractive to digital change agents and new types of corporate buyers.”

“OpenText offers a broad range of best-in-class customer communications and digital experience products for enterprises across the world,” said Kaspar Roos , Founder & CEO of Aspire. “With an accelerated shift to the cloud, redesigned interfaces for the majority of its CCM products, the integration of CCM into its wider Experience Platform, and an increasing focus on AI, we believe OpenText is very well positioned to continue to shape the CCM market in the years ahead.”

Designed for modern engagements, OpenText Exstream leverages data and content from across the enterprise and channels to transform typical customer communications into highly personalized, engaging customer experiences on the most effective channels. With on-premises and cloud deployment options, Exstream is scalable to fit the needs of any department or complex enterprise environment and its accelerator packages empower digital business with easy integration into core systems to speed key business processes.

“Over the last year, we’ve seen just how important it is for businesses to create modern engagements by delivering strong, reliable omni-channel communications to their customers,” said Lou Blatt , Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at OpenText. “Our solution is tailored for businesses looking for an enterprise-level solution with the ability to scale through mass personalization and the extensibility capability to support the evolution to a next generation experience platform (combination of DXM and CXM).”

“Previously, we needed three days to generate large numbers of documents; with OpenText Exstream, it takes 10 minutes. As we generate increasingly larger volumes of documents per quarter, it is very significant in time saved,” said Marc Nens , Director of Parentia Wallonie and Parentia Brussels. “Above all, the ease of use and the communication clarity for both employees and customers help us achieve gains in the medium and long term.”

Access the 2021 Aspire Leaderboard for CCM here .

Aspire Disclaimer

The Aspire Leaderboard™ is copyrighted by Aspire Customer Communications Services Ltd. and is based on the findings and opinions of Aspire’s consultancy organization. Aspire does not endorse any vendor, product or service included in the Aspire Leaderboard. For tailored RFP support please contact the Aspire team here .

About Aspire

Aspire Customer Communications Services is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Digital Customer Experience (DCX) industries. Through deep market expertise and global insights, Aspire works with technology providers, service providers, enterprises and investors to help them achieve their CCM goals. Find more information about how Aspire is helping organizations navigate the complexities of the customer communications world at http://www.aspireccs.com .

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea’s blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText’s current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText’s assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2021 Open Text. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by Open Text. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

OTEX-G

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-recognized-as-an-overall-leader-for-fourth-consecutive-year-in-the-2021-customer-communications-management-aspire-leaderboard-301300771.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation